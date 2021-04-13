Removing the Internet of All Content It Would Be ‘Unrealistic Purpose’ for Christchurch Call – Ardern

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says there is now an online safeguard framework for the online world that did not exist before the Christchurch Call.



Christchurch’s call to action was initiated by Ardern in Paris almost two years ago, co-chaired by French President Emmanuel Macron.

Major tech firms including Amazon, Facebook, Google and Twitter all signed up to the promise.

I said Jacinda Ardern Morning Report it is unrealistic to expect the internet to be free of any content that is disturbing.

“The idea that the vast space that is the internet, that we are able to completely get rid of some of the content that would be troubling to us, I do not think we have necessarily set ourselves that unrealistic goal at that stage,” he said. said Ardern.

“What we have wanted all along are practical results.”

She said she wants “significant progress” to be made in reducing this content and reacting quickly if there was a situation like the attack in Christchurch.

“These are the kinds of things where we’ve made good progress.”

Since the March 15 terrorist attacks in Christchurch, there is now almost an international 24/7 emergency response system, she said.

“Which means we haven’t seen that kind of rapid spread of this kind of content on the Internet since March 15.”

There was a situation recently where the government would like better communication between the platforms, but it is basically working as expected, she said.

Ardern said there is a common database for companies to share different ways of providing content and distribution across platforms in order to operate more responsibly and collectively.

She said the March 15 terrorist had accessed most of the content he was consuming on YouTube.

“They are members of the Christchurch Call, they are the ones we expect to read as soon as possible. [Royal Commission] report that I called the CE to make them aware of how important this job was, because they were really at the forefront and at the center of what happened in New Zealand. “

Better understanding of algorithms in promoting terrorism and violent extremism online was something about 10 percent of Christchurch Call members thought was an important first step, Ardern said. “I would probably give it a bigger advantage than that.”

“Also research in this space, understanding what happens when people first probably enter content that we may not consider harmful, but what leads them to what we would consider these articles to be most harmful to Internet that can trigger violent extremist activities on the rails. “

Terrorism legislation

The government has introduced new anti-terrorism legislation in Parliament.

Ardern said New Zealand has no planning and preparatory violations for terrorist acts.

“And so we want the ability to make sure that our authorities have the ability to charge and convict based on the planning and preparation of a terrorist attack, not just an attack in itself.”

Ardern said the government is working on hate crime and hate speech reform.

Muslim communities have demanded that the reform cover those who are widely affected but not covered by current legislation, she said.

She said she could not give an exact timeline for the legislation, but her expectation is that this term will happen.