



The Manitoba government has new plans to consult with teachers, parents and carers about a major overhaul of the province’s education system. Education Minister Cliff Cullen says the province is setting up a parenting task force, setting up a number of advisory panels and hosting several city halls to engage with those with an interest in the system. The announcement comes after the province announced sweeping changes last month that include distributing all school boards in English, cutting caretakers and conducting a more comprehensive testing in a bid to improve results for grade 12 kindergarten. “It really has to do with engaging with Manitobans now to determine what that roadmap looks like towards achieving those goals. There is a lot of work to be done on that front, honestly,” Cullen told a news conference. Tuesday. The Parent Engagement Task Force will be composed of politicians, parents, and school and community leaders to explore ways to improve parental engagement. They will also lead the city’s 15 regional municipalities and establish school community councils for more local input. The province says it will also set up advisory panels or teams on inclusive education, poverty and education, curriculum counseling, fundraising and student counseling. Manitobans ‘Non-reflective’: NDP Cullen was unclear how public input would shape the future of legislation which, if not passed, the government says would allow up to $ 40 million in savings from the administration to go to class costs. The responses from the town halls and the parental commitment of the road map, as Cullen calls it, we hope will be made public by September. “Manitobans can be assured that this process will be comprehensive, balanced, flexible and transparent,” he said. Transca MLA and education critic Nello Altomare says it is time for the province to return to the drawing board. “My box is filled with parents and community members who say this bill does not clearly reflect what we have asked of this government,” he said. “They are in the wings … When you do not hear your voice reflected, you start really hitting the pots and that is what they have done.” Altomare thinks it is time to go back to the bronze rumors and address some of the root causes of poor school results, including inadequate housing, child poverty, and class sizes that are too large.

