Comments from Cong Peiwu were mostly in support of efforts to deepen economic ties between Canada and China, but could be seen as covert threats

Content of the article Ambassador OTTAWA Chinas to Canada tried to strengthen communist states in growing economic power and increasing political influence on Tuesday, stressing Canada’s dependence on China as relations between the two countries remain cold. In an extensive conversation with the Montreal Council on Foreign Relations, Ambassador Cong Peiwu announced what he called an independent foreign policy of peace currently pursued by the Communist Party of China, while also condemning the Western media for characterizing the policy of outside of China as contrary to international law. The comments from Cong were largely in support of efforts to deepen economic ties between Canada and China, but could be seen as covert threats in the context of ongoing political conflict between the two. The hour-long discussion was among several public remarks the ambassador has made since two Canadian nationals detained in China Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor were hastily tried by Chinese courts in late March.

Content of the article At an event titled China-Canada Relations: Which Way Ahead? Cong said it was vital that the two nations had an accurate understanding of each other and said communication is better than confrontation. In a typical Chinese official way, Cong presented an image of China that differs greatly from that of Western accounts, saying that China’s only goal is to deepen economic integration with other nations. Many Western governments instead categorize China’s foreign policy as largely coercive, aiming to aggressively assert its dominance over smaller states through political influence and other means. China, Russia ‘main culprits’ behind ‘Cold War’ levels of espionage and foreign intervention against Canada: CSIS ‘A self-centered giant baby’: How China is toughening Canada Cong dismissed such concerns Tuesday, drawing particularly against claims that the Chinese government does not rule on behalf of the majority of its population. Such misunderstandings will only lead to wrong judgments, he said. He said China rather adheres to the path of socialism with Chinese characteristics, essential in which the Chinese Communist Party is ruling over the public. Understanding the undisputed supremacy of the Communist Party, he said, should form the basis of relations between Canada and any other foreign state.

Content of the article As long as we adhere to mutual respect, [to] equal treatment, we can find a way to live in harmony, he said. He said a long history of trade between China and Canada has brought tangible benefits to both countries. A break in those ties could hamper future gains made by Canada and China, he said, echoing earlier claims by Chinese President Xi Jinping that they have adapted China’s rise as a victory for Western allies and China. The creation of the fast food chain Tim Hortons now wholesale-owned by a Brazilian investment fund in China two years ago was a sign of growing ties between the two, Cong said as an example. Canadian exports have become increasingly dependent on China in recent years, particularly in the agricultural, mineral and seafood industries. China between 2009 and 2019 accounted for approximately 40 percent of all beef exports, at a time when Canadian agricultural exports grew 125 percent, according to public data. Cong on Tuesday also warned of a growing trade split between the US and China, particularly in areas such as mobile technology, where some experts say the global market could continue to split into two separate hemispheres.

Content of the article We are concerned because some people here in Western countries are preaching about the idea of ​​secession, Cong said. Gordon Houlden, director at the University of Alberta Institute in China, said Congs’ message on economic integration is part of a strategy to strengthen Canada’s deep dependence on the country. I do not know if it is a direct threat, but it is certainly a message that says: We had a trading post, he said. Western leaders are in an increasingly difficult position as Chinese aggression intensifies, Houlden said, especially in Canada, where excessive reliance on the U.S. market has caused problems for Canadian exporters. I myself have concerns, a decade or so ahead, that if we have a complete breakup, our dependence on the United States market becomes even more concentrated. Also Tuesday, Cong withdrew from allegations that China had detained the two Canadian nationals for false reasons, saying it had acted independently and in full compliance with the law. First-person trial accounts revealed that the two were not allowed to settle their legal representation, while the trials themselves ended in just over a few hours. Both Michaels have been charged with theft of state secrets, a vague charge often raised by the Chinese government against citizens or foreigners speaking out against the Chinese leadership.

Content of the article Cong denied allegations that Chinese authorities had deprived both of them of sleep and in some cases confiscated their reading glasses, categorizing reports such as false attempts by the Western media to raise the issue. He also denied reports of China’s inhumane treatment of Uighurs, saying what happened in the Chinas Xinjiang region is nothing like genocide. He said allegations that Chinese authorities have sought to sterilize the Uighur population and force much into labor camps were lies fabricated by a number of anti-China voices in Western countries. Several reports, including a recent 25,000-page study by the US-based Newlines Institute for Strategy and Policy, have said that China is responsible for genocide in its treatment of the Uighur people. Email: [email protected] | Tweet: jesse_snyder

