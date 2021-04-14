Grapevine Girl Nominated for Prestigious International Peace Prize for Children – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth

This week marks three years since a 7-year-old girl in Grapevine embarked on a grand mission to do something good for the world.

Now, Paisley Elliott is also celebrating some good news.

Her family just found out she was nominated for International Peace Prize for Children, which is recognized as equivalent to the Nobel Peace Prize, but for children.

“It’s a big deal,” Paisley told NBC 5 with a smile.

But it’s just another year in the life of this superhero in the process.

When he was just 4 years old, Paisley learned about refugees at school and was so moved by the fighting that other children around the world faced.



Tali Jones



She was so touched that she decided to give all her stuffed pets to children in Syria. She took it a step further and turned to her community to gather hundreds of others.

When I was home, I had all the stuffed animals to keep me safe and to feel safe and warm, she said. Those kids might not have a stuffed animal or anything like that, so I thought I would just make them feel safer.

After that, its non-profit Pals in Paisley was born and its mission rose from there.

“I’ve done projects in Greece, Mexico and Nicaragua,” Paisley said.



Tali Jones While in Greece, Paisley has a special meeting with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and the US Embassy to learn how to better advocate for refugees.

Through fundraising and partnerships with other nonprofits, it has brought in hundreds of pounds of first aid and supplies for countless families overseas. She helped raise money to build a school for refugee children at the Moria Refugee Camp in Lesvos, Greece.

NBC 5 first reported on its efforts back in 2019.

Her trip even took her to the United Nations in Switzerland, meetings with UNICEF and an opportunity to speak at the UN Youth Assembly in New York last year.

She was the youngest person in the room.

“Everyone deserves a voice, no matter how small,” Paisley said.

She has written countless letters to international leaders about refugee assistance and even received a letter from New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Adern. Recently, Paisley camped in her backyard for several weeks in protest to raise awareness of refugees coming across the border with Mexico.

In February, she also presented a poem she wrote during a virtual forum of the United Nations Human Rights Council.

Paisley’s parents said she does all this wonderful work herself – they are just on the journey to help and support her.

It’s so interesting to have a child who is so committed at such a young age, Jones said.

Clearly, Paisley has resumed to win the Peace Prize, but her mother said she is not even old enough to take it technically.

Sell ​​actually not old enough to be nominated for it, she said. The foundation that nominated her has also sent over two letters asking them to either make an exception or reduce the minimum age requirement due to its large youth and the large amount of humanitarian work already done. “

Still, her neighborhood is planning a travel parade for Paisley on Tuesday night to honor her accomplishments.

Paisley’s work is not finished. Her other major project is the Shine Box, which aims to bring steam-focused mobile classes to refugee camps.

Do not be quiet. Use your voice to stand up for the world because you can make the world a better place, she said.

Paisley’s 8th birthday is also this Friday. She plans to celebrate by writing 88 letters to lawmakers calling for change.

Click here to learn more about Paisley’s Pals.