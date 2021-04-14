Leading markets in Gaza graceful from COVID-19 witness significant participation as Ramadan arrives





The photo taken on April 12 shows a Palestinian child holding a lantern before Ramadan. (Photo: Xinhua)

The photo taken on April 12 shows a Palestinian buying headlights for his children from a shop in al-Zawiya market. (Photo: Xinhua) The photo taken on April 12 shows Palestinian women buying dates from a shop in al-Zawiya market. (Photo: Xinhua) The photo taken on April 12 shows Palestinian children holding toys in the al-Zawiya market. (Photo: Xinhua) In stark contrast to what was expected, major Palestinian markets in the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip have seen significant participation as the Islamic holy month of Ramadan arrives, despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Al-Zawiya Market, one of the most popular markets in Gaza, was overcrowded before Ramadan, which began on Tuesday. Small shops and grocery stores were decorated with Ramadan lanterns in different colors and sizes. Happiness was evident in the face of Saeed al-Saqqa, one of the shop owners, who put his hopes in Ramadan to improve his deteriorating economic conditions. “Despite the coronavirus, there is a significant share of customers buying Ramadan food and other products compared to previous years,” said the 55-year-old father of six as he arranged his wares outside the store to attract customers. “While the products are affordable for everyone, the problematic living situation in Gaza deprives many families of celebrating Ramadan,” he added. Muslims around the world fast about 15 hours a day for 30 days during Ramadan. Housewives usually spend the end of the day in the kitchens to prepare breakfast with cakes and juices. While shopping, Iktimal al-Kamouni told Xinhua that the atmosphere of Ramadan was beautiful and buying Ramadan products will serve to increase the joy during the month of fasting. However, the apparent boom in the markets may not last long, as Hamas, the ruler of Gaza, has tightened precautions to curb the spread of new COVID-19 variants. On Monday evening, the Hamas-led interior ministry announced it would stop traffic in all coastal enclave governments every day from 7pm to 6am. In addition, a full blockade will start at 9pm and end at 6am, which includes the closure of shops and stores. “The new guidelines will start on Tuesday and will last all 30 days of Ramadan. Furthermore, gatherings in public places and streets, as well as outdoor weddings and weekly markets will be banned,” said Eyad al-Bozzom, spokesman of the interior ministry in Gaza, told reporters. Gazans must abide by all required precautions, including wearing face masks when praying in the mosque during Ramadan, he noted. Al-Saqqa expressed deep concern about the anti-virus measures Hamas is taking during Ramadan. “Putting a complete blockade on Gaza amid the growing number of coronavirus infections will negatively affect my economic conditions and cause goods to accumulate in my shop,” he told Xinhua. Mohammed al-Tayar, a taxi driver from the town of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, said he would not be able to make money to get his seven-member family on foot. “Stopping traffic means we will be out of work,” he complained.

