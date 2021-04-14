Hong Kong delayed legislative elections scheduled for December





When a person intentionally obstructs or prevents a person from voting in an election, we will consider it corrupt behavior, Lam said. Lam said the election will take place on December 19th. Elections were originally scheduled to be held last September. The story goes down the ad Lam was speaking a day before the first reading of draft amendments to various laws in the city legislature, to accommodate Beijing’s planned changes to the city electoral system. Beijing in March announced changes to Hong Kong’s electoral system, expanding the number of seats in the legislature while reducing the number of directly elected seats from 35 to 20. The move is part of a two-phase effort to curb political protest and opposition in Hong Kong, which is part of China but has had a more liberal political system like a former British colony. China enacted a national security law in Hong Kong last year and is pursuing it this year with a change in the electoral process. The story goes down the ad The blow comes after months of pro-democracy protests in 2019 that brought hundreds of thousands to the streets and turned violent as the government resisted the demands of the movements. In the current 70-member legislature, voters elect half of the members and the other half are elected from constituencies representing different professions and interest groups. Many of the constituencies rely on pro-Beijing, ensuring that wing is a majority in the legislature. The new body will have 20 elected members, 30 elected from constituencies and 40 from an Election Commission which also elects the mayor. The committee, which will expand from 1,200 to 1,500 members, is dominated by central government supporters in Beijing. The story goes down the ad A new, special body will also be set up to review the qualifications of candidates for office in Hong Kong to ensure the city is run by patriots, in the language of the central government. Elections for the Electoral Committee, which will elect the mayor and 40 lawmakers, will be held on September 19th. The election for chief executive will take place on March 27, 2022, Lam said Tuesday. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos