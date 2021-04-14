China, other countries now top global list of US intelligence threats, not terrorist groups

WASHINGTON China is working to challenge the US by doubling its nuclear capacity, turning US capabilities into space and expanding its influence abroad, according to a threat assessment by the American intelligence community published Tuesday highlighting the dangers posed by fraudulent countries in the face of the threat of non-state terrorism that once dominated national security thinking.

The authors of the threat assessment, released before testimony by senior intelligence officials before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Wednesday, note that the order in which the topics are presented “does not necessarily indicate their relative importance,” but those editorial judgments are not made in a vacuum For years, the dangers of an al Qaeda attack led to the assessment of threats, and in recent years the problem of cyber interference first emerged.

Last year, there was no assessment of public threats and no open hearings in Congress because intelligence officials worried about offending then-President Donald Trump by presenting judgments that ran counter to his worldview. In 2019, National Intelligence Director Dan Coats and CIA Director Gina Haspel vehemently opposed Trump in the Islamic State militant group, Iran and North Korea. Coats was soon out of work. Haspel remained, but her relationship with the president became more precarious.

This year’s assessment focuses on “great power competition,” as foreign policy likes to call it, and specifically the threats to US security posed by four authoritarian adversaries: China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea.

“Beijing, Moscow, Tehran and Pyongyang have demonstrated the ability and intent to advance their interests at the expense of the United States and its allies, despite the pandemic,” the document said. “China is increasingly a near-peer competitor, challenging the United States in many areas especially economically, militarily and technologically and is pushing to change global norms. Russia is pushing back against Washington where it can globally, using “Techniques up to Iran will remain a regional threat with wider activities of malignant influence, and North Korea will be a divisive player on the regional and world stages.”

The effects of the Covid-19 pandemic “will continue to strain governments and societies, fueling humanitarian and economic crises, political unrest and geopolitical competition as countries such as China and Russia seek advantage through routes such as ‘vaccine diplomacy'” , “the rating says.

After the economic and political upheavals of the pandemic “will be felt for years”.

Meanwhile, climate change “will continue to fuel outbreaks of disease, threaten food and water security, and exacerbate political instability and humanitarian crises,” the assessment said.

Although climate change does not directly affect U.S. security in the short term, it has immediate consequences, the assessment says, “through more intense storms, floods and permanent thawing frosts. This year we will see growth potential for growth.” of migration from the Center American populations, which are shaking from the economic consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic and extreme weather, including multiple hurricanes in 2020 and several years of repeated droughts and storms.

Discussions of cyber threats are scattered throughout the document, which notes that they “are visibly intertwined with threats to our infrastructure and threats of foreign malicious influence against our democracy.”

Russia, the estimate says, will continue to try to undermine U.S. influence, weaken Western alliances and develop military, nuclear, space, cyber and intelligence capabilities.

“Russia poses one of the most serious intelligence threats to the United States, using its intelligence services and means of influence in an effort to divide Western alliances, maintain its influence in the post-Soviet era, and increase its influence. its all over the world, “the rating says

Iran “will pose a continuing threat to the interests of the US and its allies in the region,” according to the assessment, and “regime leaders will probably be reluctant to engage diplomatically in talks with the United States in a period of close without sanctions or humanitarian relief or the United States is joining “Iran’s nuclear deal.

“We continue to assess that Iran is not currently undertaking the core nuclear weapons development activities that we deem would be necessary to produce a nuclear device …. However, if Tehran does not receive sanctions relief, Iranian officials will probably “consider options ranging from further uranium enrichment of up to 60 percent for the design and construction of a new 40 Megawatt heavy water reactor,” the document adds.

On Tuesday, Iran announced it would enrich uranium by up to 60 percent, following a notable explosion at its Natanz nuclear facility that Israel is suspected of orchestrating.

The assessment reiterates the long-held view that North Korea is unlikely to give up its nuclear weapons.

Intelligence agencies are reluctant to ever say that a threat has been significantly reduced and this document does not make it clear about international terrorism. It does so with conclusions, noting the “spread of the global terrorist threat” and the fact that ISIS and al Qaeda have suffered significant losses in recent years. None of the organizations is mentioned as being able to attack the U.S. homeland, a fear that has fueled U.S. national security efforts for years.

And there is no mention of terrorists in Afghanistan in a three-paragraph section on that conflict, in one day the Biden administration gave the information that the president plans to withdraw American troops from that country by September.