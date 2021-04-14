Egyptian authorities block ship blocking Suez Canal amid financial disputes





Egyptian authorities confiscated a mass cargo ship that blocked the Suez Canal last month, the channel chief and a court official said Tuesday. The ship got stuck amid a financial dispute with its owner. Lieutenant General Osama Rabie said hulking Ever Given will not be allowed to leave the country until a compensation amount is settled with Japanese ship owner Shoei Kisen Kaisha Ltd. "The ship has now been officially confiscated," he told Egyptian state television late Monday. "They don't want to pay anything." There was no immediate comment from the ship owner. Rabie did not say how much money the channel authority was asking for. However, a court official said he demanded at least $ 900 million. The state-run daily Ahram also reported the figure of $ 900 million. This amount takes into account the recovery operation, the blocked channel traffic costs and the lost transit fees for the week that Ever provided blocked the channel.



The official said the order to block the ship was issued Monday by a court in the Suez Canal town of Ismailia and that the ship’s crew was informed on Tuesday. He said prosecutors in Ismailia also opened a separate investigation into what led to Ever Data getting mixed up. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to report to the media. Rabie said negotiations were still ongoing to reach a settlement on compensation. He warned last week in an interview with the Associated Press that bringing the matter before a court would be more damaging to the ship owner than resolving it through canal administration. Litigation can be complex, as the ship is owned by a Japanese firm, operated by a Taiwanese carrier and flagged in Panama. The Panama-flagged ship carrying about $ 3.5 billion in cargo between Asia and Europe sank March 23 in the narrow man-made canal separating continental Africa from the Asian Sinai Peninsula. The ship had collided on the shore of a canal with a lane about 3.7 miles north of the southern entrance, near the city of Suez. On March 29, rescue teams liberated Ever Given, ending a crisis that had blocked one of the world’s most vital waterways and halted billions of dollars a day in maritime trade. The ship has since been operating on Egypt’s Great Bitter Lake, just north of the country where it previously blocked the canal. The unprecedented six-day shutdown, which raised fears of protracted delays, shortages of goods and rising costs for consumers, added to the strain of the transport industry already under pressure from the coronavirus pandemic. Rabie, the channel’s chief, told state television there was no wrongdoing by the channel’s authority. He refused to discuss possible causes, including the speed of the ship and the strong winds that hit it during a sandstorm. When asked if the ship owner was at fault, he said, “Of course, yes.” Rabie said the completion of the authority investigation was expected on Thursday.

