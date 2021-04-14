Key headlines: About 15 hours of police in Maha from 14 April; Monsoon to be normal





About 15 hours of police in Maharashtra from 14 April; essential services are excluded Maharashtra Prime Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday announced a 15-day police ban on the state and called for central assistance in raising medical oxygen air as Covid-19 cases continue to rise in the state, putting a burden on its health infrastructure. . Public transportation will continue, but commuter train and bus travel will only be for people providing essential services. The curb tightening takes effect Wednesday evening. Read more Case in point: Govt clears FCI liabilities to National Small Savings Fund Union Government Clears Unsecured Debt India Food Corporation (FCI) owes money to the National Small Savings Fund (NSSF), ending a process that began in 2017. The government infused the money before the end of fiscal year 2020 -21, leaving the FCI start FY22 on a clean list in terms of unsecured loans. The FCI will now have regular working capital loans through bonds, ways and means of advance, and short-term loans in its books. Read more Bharti Airtel to utilize existing 4G network assets to provide 5G service Bharti Airtel has decided to use its existing 4G network assets to deliver 5G network technology. The firm expects to launch nationwide trading services within four to five months of receiving the spectrum. He expects the auctions to take place sometime later this year or early next year. Non-standalone (NSA) 5G is the first or intermediate stage in the evolution of 5G technology that allows telcos to use their existing 4G core – the nerve center that controls a network. Read more India is rapidly pursuing the emergency use of externally produced Covid-19 vaccines In a significant move, the Union government on Tuesday allowed the emergency use of Covid-19 foreign vaccines through a rapid route, removing the need for a local preliminary test. In line with the recommendations of the National Group of Experts on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC), vaccines that have been developed and are being produced in foreign countries, with approval from health regulators in the US, UK, European Union and Japan , will now be allowed for emergency use in India. Those on the World Health Organization (WHO) emergency use list will also be allowed. Read more Monsoon is likely to be normal this year in India, scoring a hat-trick: Skymet India is likely to receive normal monsoon rainfall in the southwest this year, private weather forecast agency Skymet said on Tuesday, boosting prospects for growing bumper farm in the country. Monsoon rains are expected to be 103 percent of the long-period average (LPA) of 880.6 millimeters (mm) for the four-month period from June to September. The forecast is with an error margin of plus / minus 5 percent of LPA. Read more Central government indirect tax collection increases 12% in FY21, GST number drops The Center’s indirect tax collection increased by more than 12 per cent to Rs 10.71 trillion in 2020-21 (FY21) compared to Rs 9.54 trillion a year earlier, even when the Goods and Services Tax (GST) tax cut by Rs 8 percent . Experts attributed it to the increase in customs duties, as well as gasoline and oil taxes, accompanied by some consumption recoveries during the second half. Read more April is likely to be a wash for equipment after fresh Covid-19 curbs hit biz April is proving to be a challenge for equipment manufacturers as curbs to limit the spread of Covid-19 are hurting business greatly. April is a crucial month in the annual equipment specialization calendar, as their summer season sales begin. Contributes close to 15 percent of sales in the June quarter. Read more Evaluation concern pays attention to TCS Q4 performance; shares fall over 4% The strong performance of the March (Q4) quarter of Tata Consulting Services (TCS ‘) failed to impress on Dalal Road and the stock reserved over 5 percent to reach an overnight low of Rs 3,074.55 each in BSE Sensex on Tuesday. He recovered some of the losses to close the day with 4.21 percent at Rs 3,105, but it was the stock with the worst Sensex performance. Read more

