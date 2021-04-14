



The National Museum of Ireland (NMI), Dublin, is the latest European institution to announce plans to repatriate part of its famous Benin bronze, part of a group of more than 90,000 objects looted from what is now Nigeria by British troops in 1897 and scattered across the Continent, recently reports. The museum merges with Aberdeen University in Scotland, which was in Mars first to perform the return of the solitary object; of Church of England; AND German institutions including the Berlin Humboldt Forum to do so. NMI has said it is working to return twenty-one of the facilities to Nigeria; while no official way forward has yet been discovered, officials acknowledged that the museum will make the “full return” in relation to the artifacts. The announcement puts further pressure on the British Museum in London, home to more than a thousand stolen objects, and the Muse du Quai Branly – Jacques Chirac of Paris, who already has plans to repatriate his twenty-six objects, for return their collections activists for years have pushed them to do. While more institutions are expected to return their share of looted treasures as pressure from colleagues and activists increases, according to Artnews, academics are pushing back against the repeated concern that bronzes will no longer be safer on their terrain due to the claim that many Nigerian museums do not have proper climate control. A number of returning bronzes are destined for the Edo Museum of African Art; scheduled to open in 2025 in Benin City, the museum, designed by David Adjaye, is expected to have climate control and storage systems synonymous with those of its western counterparts. “Sure, we have our problems, in terms of the condition of our museums in the country, but this will not remain as it is forever,” said Abba Isa Tijani, of Nigeria’s National Commission for Museums and Monuments. “We have our plans to build more museums. That is why the EMOWAA museum is a bold step. T ALL ALL PHOTOS

