PM says more restrictions possible as BC registers 873 new COVID-19 cases and 2 more deaths

KP health officials announced 873 new cases of COVID-19 and two more deaths on Tuesday after Prime Minister John Horgan suggested more restrictions could come in to stop the third wave of the pandemic.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dixsaid said there were 9,756 active cases of people infected with the disease caused by the new coronavirus in BC

A total of 377 people are in hospital, with 117 in intensive care. Hospital admissions, which usually lag behind points and falls in new cases, have risen 15 percent from a week ago, when 328 people were in hospital.

The news came long after Horgantold reporters said the possibility of travel restrictions would be discussed Wednesday by the provincial cabinet, and those talks would also consider booking status for hotels, bed and breakfasts and camping sites.

“We have not removed anything from the table, but practice is first and foremost in our minds,” Horgan said. “We will use the tools available to us if we believe they are effective, but deploying these tools is a challenge. We have not removed travel restrictions from the board, honestly.”

The prime minister said Henry would provide any updates on possible new restrictions Thursday during a conference where the latest COVID-19 modeling data will be presented.

Horgan said he is concerned about the latest COVID-19 issues in BC and is seeking the release of information Thursday for a better understanding of where the province stands.

As of Tuesday, 1,148,993 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in BC, including 87,785 second doses.

Earlier this week, Dix noted that the province has the ability to deliver far more doses each day than it is now, but supply is not yet there.

“We are adapting our vaccine distribution in step with our supply and will continue to do so by moving forward. If necessary, we will pivot, stop or relocate our distribution to maximize protection as much as possible.” as many people as possible, “Henry and Dix said Tuesday.

Provincialdeath from the disease to date is 1,515 persons out of 113,702 confirmed cases.

Public health is actively monitoring 16,290 people across the province who are in self-isolation due to exposure to COVID-19.

BC has now registered 5221 cases involving disturbing variants most were variant B117 first reported in the UK

On Monday, Dix said high housing levels have begun to affect the surgical capacity of local hospitals in the Vancouver Coastal Health Region and that while there is still room in the worldwide intensive care unit, things are starting to strengthen on the Lower Continent.

Spike in some cases complicates the work of contact trackers.

Also Tuesday, the BC government once again extended the state of emergency that has been in place since March 18, 2020.

“With the vaccine program being developed, we can see hope on the horizon, but the larger numbers and variants mean we have to pull in a few places instead of opening up,” Horgan said in a statement to Press.

The state of emergency will now remain in force until at least April 27th.

The recent increase in cases has made the work of contact trackers at Fraser Health increasingly complicated, according to team leader Dr. Amir Bharmal. Last weekend alone, 1,957 cases were confirmed in the region.

“It’s not just the increased volume, but it’s also the fact that we just have a lot more complexity and diversity in terms of places where people can be exposed to COVID.” he told Stephen Quinn, host of the CBCs Early Publication.

“On any given day, we are dealing with over 150 groups that are happening in different workplaces.”

The average number of close contacts for each infected person has remained relatively stable between 2.5 and three, Bharmal said. Right now, his team is able to track about 80 percent of new positive tests in previously known cases.

The spread of vaccines continues

BC is currently vaccinating eligible adults in hot broadcast sites like Whistler and Prince Rupert, while the age-based program is slowly continuing.

The province has announced dates for those aged 40 and over to register for their vaccine:

Monday, April 12 born 1966 or earlier (55+)

Wednesday, April 14 born 1971 or earlier (50+)

Friday, April 16 born 1976 or earlier (45+)

Monday, April 19 born 1981 or earlier (40+)

Signing up for a vaccine is not the same as booking an appointment to get your goal. Once registered, users receive a confirmation code, followed by an email, text, or phone call telling them when they have the right to use the code to schedule an appointment.

You can subscribe to get vaccinated here. Information on this site is available at12 languages.

If you prefer to register by phone, the call number is 1-833-838-2323. Telephone service is available in more than 110 languages.