General Keane: No president has kept Americans ‘informed and advised’ of what is happening in the Middle East





“General Jack Keane told Fox News Primetime on Tuesday that he sees the president’s decision to withdraw troops from Afghanistan as” shameful “and” reckless “and that no US president has done a good job of keeping” the informed American people. “ FIND JACK KEANE: I basically disagree with President Trump announcing the May 1 withdrawal, even though he had in mind that there would be some conditions before the United States withdrew, and that would be, hopefully, we have a peace deal negotiated by the Afghan Government and the Taliban, and also a ceasefire. We have none of them, we have stalemate and negotiations. And second, the Taliban have increased the level of violence in the country itself. So, the Taliban see the political weakness here in the United States in terms of the determination to stay, and they have obviously taken advantage of that situation. I think this decision is wrong because it is reckless and also shameful Terrorists have not left the battlefield, and we do not keep the American people informed and advised of what is happening. None of our presidents has ever done a very good job of doing that. And the facts are, they are still there. And as I said, I think what we have done and what we have matured and evolved is a very specific threat and focused only on those groups that have aspirations to harm America and the American people. And it’s a modest inclusion to do that. And, it is a complete distortion about talking about this great war that was involved in Afghanistan, it is not just the case. WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos