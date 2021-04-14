Mount White, M1: Chaos as truck with hazardous materials crashes into an embankment and catches fire

A truck caused chaos in the rush hour early in the morning after it knocked down an embankment and caught fire.

The truck crashed through a guard rail and crashed into an embankment on the Mount White interchange in northern Sydney shortly after 1 a.m. Wednesday morning.

A man in his 40s who was in the truck was treated for bruises on the forehead and minor leg injuries, a New South Wales Ambulance spokesman told the Daily Mail Australia.

Emergency crews at the scene. The heavy goods vehicle is believed to have carried hazardous materials

He was taken to Sydney Royal North Shore Hospital in stable condition.

The heavy goods vehicle is believed to have carried hazardous material at the time of the collision.

Two of the three north-facing lanes approaching the exchange were initially closed after firefighters and paramedics were rushed to the scene.

The Daily Mail Australia realizes the ambulance crew had been driving along the motorway by accident when they saw an explosion on the side of the road and called their colleagues.

A lane bounded to the north was still closed approaching the White Mountain interchange as of 6 a.m.

The update said the closure was expected to last all day ‘due to infrastructure damage’.

‘Smoke in the area can affect visibility. Drivers must manage the conditions, ‘said a spokesman.