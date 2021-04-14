New restrictions in Maharashtra from today. Here is what is allowed

Shocked under an unprecedented Covid-19 wave, the Maharashtra government on Tuesday announced strict restrictions, similar to the curfew, on public movement over the next 15 days across the state. The restrictions will take effect from 8 a.m. Wednesday.

The government has enacted section 144 of the CrPC, banning the gathering of more than five people and has called it a curfew, barring people from leaving unless for essential work. Here is what it means:

Blocking period

From 8pm on April 14th until 7am on May 1st.

Time for essential services (food, vegetables)

From 7 am to 8 pm during the week.

Night siege

Citizens can not leave from 8 pm to 7 am without any valid reason.

Section 144 during the day

More than five people cannot be seen together from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Please note

Only essential and emergency services are exempt from all restrictions during the week.

Fine e 500 to be put on not wearing masks in public places.

What goes into essential and emergency services?

Medical services: Hospitals, diagnostic centers, clinics, vaccines, medical insurance offices, pharmacies, pharmaceutical companies, other medical and health services, including production and distribution support units.

Sanitary and veterinary services.

Public transport: Air services, public buses, trains, taxis (including application-based services), vehicles (driver +2 persons), 50% of taxi capacity and seats allowed only on buses.

Private vehicles and buses can only be driven for essential and emergency services.

Grocery stores, vegetable stores and grocery stores. However, a final decision will be made by the local authorities.

Electronic commerce: For the supply of essential goods and services only.

Agriculture and monsoon related activities.

Banking services identified by RBI as essential. Banks, including cooperative banks, PSUs and the private sector, non-bank financial corporations. Postal services, port services, stock exchanges and brokers registered in Sebi, ATMs.

Gas stations, oil related services, offshore / offshore production, cargo services.

State and central government offices; municipal corporations.

Decisions regarding the granting of domestic assistance to drivers are made by local authorities. i.e., from BMC to Mumbai.

Printing and circulation of newspapers, magazines and periodicals, for home delivery only.

Accredited media.

What is the food and drink scene?

Dinner services at restricted restaurants, except those staying in hotels attached to them.

Delivery and parcel services are allowed. Home delivery is allowed up to the entrance of the building.

Vaccination of delivery staff is advised according to GOI norms. The obligations of RT-PCR or antigen tests are removed.

Violation of Covid rates will entail fines of 1,000 for delivery staff and 10,000 for the establishment.

Roadside food is only allowed for packages and home deliveries.

Violation may result in a fine of 500 each for the client and the operator and may lead to the closure of the restaurant.

Distribution of alcoholic beverages at home is allowed. However, a decision on the wine shops and their home deliveries will be made by the local authorities.

What about the ceremonies?

Marriages will be allowed, with only a maximum of 25 people present. All staff should be vaccinated and until vaccinated, they will need to maintain a valid Covid-negative report.

In case of violation, the offender will be fined 1000 and a fine of 10,000 will be decided by the institution.

The premises would be sealed in case the permit to conduct any rally until the end of the Covid-19 pandemic was withdrawn.

No more than 20 persons allowed for funerals. They can be allowed in the place of worship with strict observance of Covid protocols.

Points to be scored

Essential service centers will need to ensure that their staff are vaccinated as soon as possible.

Housing companies with more than five patients to be declared micro-holding areas. No foreigner will be allowed. Such companies should place a sign at the gate, informing visitors and denying them entry.

All restrictions on micro-content areas will be monitored by the company.

Society will be fined 10,000 for first-time offenders. Repeated violations may result in higher fines as imposed by local authorities.

Companies are advised to ensure that all persons who come to the building regularly take their Covid test until they are vaccinated.

Vaccination centers

There will be no restrictions on movement for vaccination. Beneficiaries can use public transport, taxis or their own vehicles showing valid registration evidence.

People engaged in essential / emergency services can travel by public transport, buses.

Political meetings

The district collector may grant permission for political rallies in the case of districts where elections are scheduled in conditions such as no more than 200 persons or 50% of the use whichever is less for an enclosed space and 50% of open space capacity subject to full adherence to all Covid-19 protocols.

No further permission for political meetings will be granted in case of more than two violations by one candidate.

After 8 o’clock on the voting day, all provisions of strict restrictions will enter into force.

Oxygen demand

Any industrial process, except related to essential services, which consume oxygen as raw material, will not be allowed.

All industrial oxygen producers will have to reserve a percentage of their production (current as well as capacity) for medical and pharmaceutical purposes as determined by the state health department.

Construction sector

Construction activity is allowed only for places where workers live in the country. Moving back and forth should be aided, except for the purpose of material movement. Fiancés need to be vaccinated. For violation, the developer will be fined 10,000 and repeated errors could lead to the country closing by the end of the pandemic.

If workers receive positivity, he or she should be allowed medical leave and cannot therefore be interrupted. They should be entitled to receive full pay.

What stays closed?

Shops, malls and non-core markets.

Theaters, multiplexes, drama theaters, video theaters, amusement parks, water parks and, swimming pools, gyms, sports complexes, clubs.

Shooting for movies / series / commercials.

Shops, shopping malls, shopping malls that do not provide essential services will be closed.

Religious places. However, priests will be allowed to enter the premises for daily rituals.

Beaches, gardens, open spaces.

Schools and colleges, training classes remain closed.

Barber shops / spas / salons / beauty salons to stay closed.

Fines

All fines collected will be used by the relevant disaster management authority towards better restraint and handling of Covid-19.