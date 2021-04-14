Palisade Peach Farmer ‘Not Too Concerned’ Year After Crop Destruction Season – CBS Denver

PALISADE, Colo. (CBS4) – Rows of lovely peach trees are a promising sight for one of Colorado’s largest growers of peaches. It was a year ago when Talbott Farms suffered a huge loss. At the height of the pandemic, a late frost suppressed the harvest.

In 2020, we had 15% of the harvest. This is the heaviest crop loss since 1999, said Bruce Talbott, farm manager at Talbotts Mountain Gold.

With another cold day predicted this week, it’s hard not to think about a repeat of last season. The operation has been in the Talbott family since the early 1900s, and they know that with agriculture comes the occasional loss of crops.

You use the handle every year and the lower the handle you get, the trees are more sensitive, but the weather gets better, Talbott said.

This season, the farm is confident it can withstand the storm.

There are always challenges, but I’m not too worried. We have pretty weather-loving models and we can get hurt, but at this point I think it is very unlikely that we will see significant crop losses this year, he said.

CBS4 had the opportunity to visit the farm on Tuesday, where the seasonal workforce was back in action, clearing the blooms. The more space the peaches have to grow, the bigger they become.

Ideally, each tree will produce about 100 peaches, with more than 30 species.

“A tree wants to produce seeds. We want big juicy peaches, said an enlightened Talbott as he cleared some blooms from a branch.

The seasonal workforce is the backbone of the operation. Somethings is something the farm lost in part due to the pandemic, but mainly due to the early freezing in April 2020.

“It’s very difficult for us to build these crews. It takes time to find boys who know our orchards, know what we do and when we have no harvest, they have to go somewhere else. Many times, you will not get them again.

In addition to the workforce, the local economy relies on the success of Talbott farms.

Retailers want reliable suppliers, he continued. “All the different businesses in the city that deal with fruits, we do not have tourists who come when there is no culture. You still have some wine, and I mean some people, but maybe half the tourists. The whole area is affected when we lose a peach crop.

Securing the crop, while not helping the farm make up for its losses in 2020, has helped the operation get up and running this season.

“We are at a disadvantage [this season], however Colorado peaches have a pretty strong reputation and we have a pretty good product that I think would be welcome back. I’m not too worried here, Talbott said.