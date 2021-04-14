4 die while TLP activists clash with police – Gazeta

LAHORE: Fierce clashes that erupted in various parts of the country between accused Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) activists and law enforcement agencies on Tuesday reportedly left four people dead, including a police officer.

Hundreds of protesters and police were injured and thousands of TLP activists and supporters were arrested and detained for attacking law enforcement personnel and blocking major roads and highways in protest against the arrest of their leader Allama Saad Hussain Rizvi.

The federal cabinet decided to deploy Pakistan Rangers in all major cities of the country during the holy month of Ramadan to maintain order and law and decided that the current government would not be subject to any pressure from the TLP. “Every group has the right to protest and we are ready to hold talks with the TLP,” Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry told a news conference after the cabinet meeting.

Answering a question, the minister said the government was ready to sit down with the TLP but would not take any dictation from any group. He said the government will not allow any group to take the law into its own hands.

Over 300 police officers in Punjab, including 97 in Lahore, had been injured, many of them seriously, after violent protesters attacked them with sticks, bricks and firearms. Gujrat district police officer and Kharian DSP were among the injured.

Hundreds injured, thousands of protesters arrested; a policeman among the dead; the cabinet decides to deploy Rangers in major cities during Ramadan

The alleged use of firearms by TLP employees was a serious cause for concern for law enforcement agencies. Officers shooting at the pegs indicated that the shooters were well trained in the use of weapons.

In Lahore alone, four police officers were shot and wounded by TLP gunmen in the Shahpur Kanjran area. Similarly, two police officers were shot and wounded in Faisalabad.

Two videos from Lahore in this regard showed that police officers, Imran and Aslam, were rushed to a hospital with bullet wounds. In the next video clip, a police officer on duty was seen asking for help to send more force, saying they had been attacked at gunpoint by protesters in Shahpur Kanjran.

Shocked by the use of weapons by TLP activists against unarmed police officers, Lahore police authorities spent the area of ​​investigation to find out who was supplying weapons to the protesters.

TLP gunmen opened fire on police and four of our soldiers were wounded, Lahore DIG (operations) confirmed Sajid Kiani to dawn while declaring it a dangerous sign of violent agitation.

Under a permanent order, police were deployed unarmed and were only allowed to use anti-riot clothing against violent protesters to avoid a disaster like that of the City Model, he said. But it shocked us that TLP men used weapons against the anti-riot force.

DIG Kiani said when police arrived in Shahpur Kanjran to clear the national highway, announcements were made from nearby mosques, urging TLP followers to take over the police. Within 10 minutes, about 200 people joined those already present and attacked police, he said.

The other two dead, according to police, were passersby. One of them was shot dead in Faisalabad by TLP men while the other was hit by an object in Chowk Bahadurpur, Rahim Yar Khan, where protesters clashed with police when the latter tried to clear the national highway.

Lahore police raised 19 cases against the protesters, DIG Kiani said, adding that city police managed to clear Shahdara, Colonia Imamia, Thokar Niaz Baig, Babu Sabu and some parts of the Ring Road by evening.

Police also conducted a major operation in the Chungi Amar Sidhu area and released Model Town SP (operations) Dost Mohammad Khosa and five other police officers. They were reportedly held hostage by TLP activists at a power grid station near Chungi Amar Sidhu.

The Shahdra and Thokhar areas of Lahore also turned into battlefields as hundreds of TLP workers not only returned violently, but also took several police officers hostage.

In Shahdara, a soldier died of severe head and chest injuries after protesters tortured him with sticks. His funeral prayers were said at night at the Central Police Lines.

TLP activists had occupied and blocked 22 main roads, intersections and areas of the city. Reports of violence also came from Faisalabad, Sheikhupura, Rahim Yar Khan, Sahiwal and Gujrat. Following the sensitivity of the issue, paramilitary forces were called in to take control of the four cities hit by Punjab violence.

Punjab Rangers took control of the sensitive areas of Shiekhupura, Gujranwala, Chakwal and Rahim Yar Khan where accused TLP workers carried out frequent attacks on police.

Reports from other parts of Punjab suggested that TLP workers had occupied over 100 major points, roads and intersections in various cities of the province.

Over 1,400 TLP activists have been arrested from across the province, he told Punjab policy spokesman dawn.

He said Punjab police launched large-scale operations and cleared nearly 60 roads and areas. Dozens of FIRs have also been registered against TLP activists, representatives and leaders, he added.

Due to the blockade throughout the province, the oxygen supply to state hospitals was affected, endangering the lives of many Covid-19 patients.

In Karachi, protests continued for the second day in a row on Tuesday with clashes between police and TLP activists in several areas, but law enforcement agencies managed to clear most of the city of traffic.

A TLP spokesman said party activists were organizing landings at Orangi Town, Korangi and Star Gate intersections in Sharea Faisal.

Early in the morning, police moved to six other protest sites and forced the protesters to disperse.

In Orangi Town, emotional scenes were witnessed during the funeral of a young TLP worker whom the party claimed was killed in a police fire Monday evening.

The accused TLP workers pelted the police cell phone with stones and chanted slogans against the Sindh government.

In New Karachi, near Nullah Stop, hiding and searching continued between police and TLP staff when the law enforcement agency intervened to open the main traffic route. Police were attacked and two staff received head injuries after being stoned by protesters. Both officers were treated immediately and are out of danger now, a Karachi police spokesman said.

In Mirpurkhas, many TLP workers held a demonstration outside the local press club in protest of the arrest of their party chief. Holding banners and banners, workers raised banners against the government and warned that they would block all major roads in the country if their leader was not released.

In Larkana, police on Tuesday booked 22 TLP leaders and workers to block the Indus Highway near the village of Bugti. They were produced before the magistrate court who remanded them in custody for three days, police said.

In Peshawar, police arrested about 100 TLP activists after disrupting their landing near the Pir Zakori crossing on Tuesday. An official told dawn that police had arrested at least 19 TLP activists on Monday.

A TLP activist was killed during a clash with police in Khuzdar on Tuesday. Hundreds of TLP workers and supporters blocked the Quetta-Karachi highway in Khuzdar and suspended all traffic. They pelted law enforcement personnel with stones. Police used tear gas and fired into the air to disperse violent TLP workers and supporters.

Several TLP activists were injured and taken to a hospital, where Hafiz Saleem Zehri succumbed to his injuries while receiving a bullet in the head.

Published in Agim, 14 April 2021