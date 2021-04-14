Connect with us

International

The man who killed his ex-girlfriend in Burnaby is convicted

Avatar

Published

2 mins ago

on

By


Editor’s note: This article contains disturbing details

VANCOUVER (NEWS 1130) – A former Mainland realtor who admitted to stabbing his ex-girlfriend dozens of times before deliberately hitting his car in Burnaby to try and hide that murder will be right apply for parole in 15 years.

Jan Poepl killed Nicole Porciello in November, 2018 and has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. This comes with an automatic life sentence, and the judge’s decision to grant the right to parole at 15 years is in line with what Crown prosecutors had requested.

Defense attorneys had demanded that parole be set at 10 years, which is the minimum for second-degree murder.

Speaking of the family, Porciello’s cousin Gina Iuliano said they wanted Poepl to be punished to the fullest extent of the law to send a message and prevent this kind of violence. They wanted to see the maximum sentence, which is 25 years before he qualifies for parole.

“I would not feel safe with what was outside. I do not think her son would feel safe. I know even with [Poepl] in prison, he does not feel he is in a safe place now, “said Porciello’s friend Rica Durnin.

Iuliano tells NEWS 1130 that she could not understand Tuesday’s result in court, calling it “disappointing” that Poepl could walk the streets for 15 years.

Related articles:

“Is that what we want to say to our community?” she asks. “It actually told everyone, you can commit a crime like this, you can walk the streets for 15 years. He committed the crime at the age of 31 years. He brutally tortured Nicole… and in 15 years that is 46. He could actually walk the streets. Is that what we want in our country? I do not believe so. “I really do not.”

Iuliano adds that she is trying to figure out what it takes for someone to be given a life sentence in Canada “based on horrific circumstances”.

“It was pure love. She was tough. She was smart. She was intelligent. And she wanted everyone to be a great person. She believed in everyone and wanted to help everyone. ”

Porciello, 34, was a special education assistant and a mother who left behind a 10-year-old son.

(Photo Submitted)

Poepl stabbed her 47 times before trying to cover up the crime by inserting his SUV into a candlestick on the Barnet Highway in November 2018. A day before her funeral, Poepl was arrested.

The court learned that before the crash, Poepl recorded a video of Porciello while she was dying.

Iuliano says he wants all British Colombians to be able to see how “unfair” and “unfair” Tuesday’s sentence is.

“I think we should actually look at this as Canadians to really understand what is going on and why these criminals … are allowed to walk the streets and do it.”

Iuliano also wants people to know that Porciello will be remembered for the way he lived, not how he died.

“We can not forget the loved one she was and he took it away from us. I say ‘we’ but he got a great person who could have made a difference in this world away from the world and our community. “

– With files by John Ackermann and Nikitha Martins



What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: