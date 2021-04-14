The man who killed his ex-girlfriend in Burnaby is convicted

Editor’s note: This article contains disturbing details

VANCOUVER (NEWS 1130) – A former Mainland realtor who admitted to stabbing his ex-girlfriend dozens of times before deliberately hitting his car in Burnaby to try and hide that murder will be right apply for parole in 15 years.

Jan Poepl killed Nicole Porciello in November, 2018 and has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. This comes with an automatic life sentence, and the judge’s decision to grant the right to parole at 15 years is in line with what Crown prosecutors had requested.

Victims’ family reaction: Nicole Porciellos cousin Gina Iuliano expresses disappointment Jan Poepl will be eligible for parole in 15 years: pic.twitter.com/4yQdrI0J39 – Martin MacMahon (@martinmacmahon) 13 April 2021

Defense attorneys had demanded that parole be set at 10 years, which is the minimum for second-degree murder.

Speaking of the family, Porciello’s cousin Gina Iuliano said they wanted Poepl to be punished to the fullest extent of the law to send a message and prevent this kind of violence. They wanted to see the maximum sentence, which is 25 years before he qualifies for parole.

“I would not feel safe with what was outside. I do not think her son would feel safe. I know even with [Poepl] in prison, he does not feel he is in a safe place now, “said Porciello’s friend Rica Durnin.

Iuliano tells NEWS 1130 that she could not understand Tuesday’s result in court, calling it “disappointing” that Poepl could walk the streets for 15 years.

UPDATE: Speaking of family, Nicole Porciello’s cousin Gina Iuliano says she can’t understand Tuesday’s result in court, calling it disappointing that Jan Poepl could walk the streets for 15 years. https://t.co/vtii7C9Tu9 pic.twitter.com/fZfw7gCr49 – CityNews Vancouver (@CityNewsVAN) April 14, 2021

Related articles:

“Is that what we want to say to our community?” she asks. “It actually told everyone, you can commit a crime like this, you can walk the streets for 15 years. He committed the crime at the age of 31 years. He brutally tortured Nicole… and in 15 years that is 46. He could actually walk the streets. Is that what we want in our country? I do not believe so. “I really do not.”

Iuliano adds that she is trying to figure out what it takes for someone to be given a life sentence in Canada “based on horrific circumstances”.

“It was pure love. She was tough. She was smart. She was intelligent. And she wanted everyone to be a great person. She believed in everyone and wanted to help everyone. ”

Porciello, 34, was a special education assistant and a mother who left behind a 10-year-old son.

Poepl stabbed her 47 times before trying to cover up the crime by inserting his SUV into a candlestick on the Barnet Highway in November 2018. A day before her funeral, Poepl was arrested.

The court learned that before the crash, Poepl recorded a video of Porciello while she was dying.

Iuliano says he wants all British Colombians to be able to see how “unfair” and “unfair” Tuesday’s sentence is.

“I think we should actually look at this as Canadians to really understand what is going on and why these criminals … are allowed to walk the streets and do it.”

Iuliano also wants people to know that Porciello will be remembered for the way he lived, not how he died.

“We can not forget the loved one she was and he took it away from us. I say ‘we’ but he got a great person who could have made a difference in this world away from the world and our community. “

– With files by John Ackermann and Nikitha Martins