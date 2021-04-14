Ever given ever caught in Egypt after blocking the Suez Canal: Everything to know

Julianne Cona / Instagram



The Suez Canal saga continues. After spending six days blocking the main waterway, Ever Given is now being held by the Suez Canal Authority, which is demanding $ 916 million to be paid for the obstructions. An Egyptian court has ruled that SCA has the right to seize the ship until it is paid for.

Suez Canal is one of the most important waterways in the world. It is located 75 miles east of Cairo, the capital of Egypt, connecting the Mediterranean Sea with the Red Sea, allowing direct transportation from Europe to Asia. Approximately 12% of world transport traffic and a large part of its oil supply passes through the man-made canal, which has become particularly vital in the following regarding the pandemic shipping interruptions.

That was why it was a big deal that a boat 1,312 feet longGiven sometimes, blocked Suez Canalfor six days, from 23 to 29 March. With canal cargo traffic at one location, this meant delays in everything from oil to food to semiconductor clothing.

After a tense six days, Egyptian television footage triumphantly showed the ship lined up inside an upright position along the canal as a group of tugboats successfully refurbished the ship in the early hours of March 29th.

Why is the Ever Grant confiscated?

You can not block a narrowing of international trade for almost a week and expect no consequences! Egypt’s Suez Canal Authority says it owes $ 916 million for the dams. SCA says the amount helps cover revenue lost during canal blockage, the cost of the rescue mission and a fee for damage suffered by canal embankments when the ship landed on them, reportsstate-controlled publication Porta Ahram.

Ever Given has been anchored in a lake separating the two lanes of the Suez Canal since March 29, when it was restored, reports Reuters. A court order for the official confiscation of Ever given was issued on Monday.

“The ship will stay here until the investigation is completed and the compensation paid,” Osama Rabie, chairman of the SCA, told Egyptian state television last week. “The minute they agree on compensation, the ship will be allowed to move.”

There is confusion about who will pay that cost. Ever Given is owned by Japanese company Shoei Kisen Kaisha, leased by Taiwanese Evergreen Marine Corporation and operated by Germany Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement. Shoei Kisen Kaisha is in negotiations with KCS for the tariff, reports The Wall Street Journal.

The UK club, the insurer for Ever Given, told Reuters it made a “generous” compensation offer for SCA on Monday. He says the KCS rejected the order before Ever was formally arrested on Tuesday. He adds that of the $ 900 million SCA is seeking, $ 300 million is for “reputation loss”.

The Suez Canal is both a major source of revenue and national pride for Egypt. It was built in the 19th century and until the independence of Egypt, it was owned by the Ottoman Empire but operated by a company owned mainly by French and British. When the president of Egypt nationalized the Canal after independence, this led to the Suez Canal crisis. While Egypt was at war with an invading Israel, Britain and France sent troops into the Channel, blocked it, and sank dozens of ships. British and French forces subsequently withdrew after being condemned by the US and USSR, seen as a key moment in the post-imperial world order. In 2014, the Egyptian government spent $ 9 billion to widen the Suez Canal, expanding its width to double the volume of ships, in the hope of drastically increasing revenue.

How was the ship refilled?

Ever Given was firmly established on the embankments on each side of the Suez Canal. After six days of rigorous efforts, the ship was moved on March 28, according to Inchcape Transportation Services Enterprise, and was fully released on March 29th.

“MV Ever Given was successfully reconfirmed at 04:30 lt 29/03/2021. It is being secured at the moment. More information about the next steps will follow once it is known,” the company wrote on Twitter.

The ship’s repair came after two additional trailers were deployed on March 28, as reported byAssociated Press, to assist a fleet of about 10 similar vessels working to extract 200,000 tonnes ever given. The authority of the Suez Canal was also establishedheavy machinery on the ground to dig around the bow of the ship, which would make it easier to pull the ship out.

Struggling was aided by a moon of worms, which caused a high tide that made navigating the ship easier.

“We were extremely helped by the strong tide we had this afternoon,” Peter Berdowski, CEO of Boskalis, the company leading the rescue effort, told Associated Press. “In fact, you have the forces of nature that push hard with you and they push more than they could pull two sea pulls.”

Experts said a two-day delay would be a major concern for transport companies, but that a week or more could prove disastrous, and not just for transport companies.

“If the ship were to be stranded for another week it could cause massive delays in product deliveries and every second of delays leaves billions of dollars worth of disruption on the line,” said Jennifer Bisceglie, CEO of the chain’s risk management firm. supply Interos, told CNET on March 26, the day before it was fed.

Berdowski warned that being sometimes stuck for weeks was a very real possibility.

“We can not rule out that it may take weeks, depending on the situation,” Berdowski said told the Dutch television program Nieuwsuuron March 25th. “It ‘s like a big beach whale. It’ s a big weight on the sand.”

In other words, it is a small miracle that Ever given was released for six days, as further delays could be catastrophic.

Wait, how did she decide in the first place?

The Ever Given is a 200,000-ton cargo ship that stretches a quarter of a mile, roughly the length of four football fields. You will notice that “Evergreen” is written all over its body, but, confusingly, it is the brand for Evergreen Marine Corp., the Taiwanese company that operates the ship.

On March 23, just before 8 a.m. Egyptian time, strong winds knocked him off the road. On the way to Rotterdam from China, she was carrying about 20,000 freight containers, estimated to be worth $ 9 billion, when it became a wedge on the east bank of the canal.

“The accident is mainly due to the lack of visibility resulting from bad weather conditions as the country goes through a dust storm, with wind speeds reaching 40 knots,” SCA’s Rabie said in a statement.

No one on board was injured, according to the ship’s technical manager, Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement. But the task of extracting Ever given was daunting. The ship was connected diagonally – as you can see in the upper aerial – and is longer than the canal is wide. The ship spans 1,312 meters, while the width of the canal varies from 205 to 225 meters.

The Suez Canal Authority deployed a bunch of tugs on March 28 to pull Ever Given out of its predicament, with more participation in the effort throughout the week, with little success for several days. Smit Salvage, a well-known naval rescue company, was hired to help SCA break the strait.

What did this mean?

“The ship in front of us crashed while passing through the canal and is now stuck sideways,” Julianne Cona wrote on Instagram as she captured a photo of Ever given by her cargo ship, “it looks like we could have been here for a while”.

It was one of approximately 321 ships that had been piled up in the estuary, according to the Suez Canal Authority.

When the ship was deployed, shipping companies faced a dilemma: expect Ever Given to sail or divert around the Horn of Africa, another sea route connecting Europe and Asia. The latter option will delay shipments by up to 14 days.

Such delays could have caused major shortages, as the global transport industry is already filled with lack of transport containers and other complications arising from the COVID-19 pandemic. Oil was particularly sensitive to blockage, with the Suez Canal opening in 1869 being a major route for transporting oil from the Middle East to Asia and Europe.

“The Suez Canal accounts for almost 30% of all container shipping traffic,” said Inter Bisceglie, “with carriers transporting oil, natural gas, clothing, food, electronics, machinery, and even semiconductor chips, an item that it is already in the midst of a global shortage. “

Has this happened before?

Yes.

After mechanical issues, a Japanese ship landed under the canal water in 2017. Tugboats restored the ship within hours. A year ago, CSCL Indian Ocean spent five days on earth before being towed by tugboats.

At first, officials at the canal hoped to relocate Ever given within a day or two. Instead, Ever Given has the dubious honor of blocking the canal longer than any other freighter in peacetime in history.

