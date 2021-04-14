Maha Kumbh 2021: Fans attend the third ‘Shahi Snan’ in Haridwar today | India News





Haridwar: Amid the sudden rise of COVID-19 infections across the country, thousands of worshipers took a sacred dip in the Har Ki Pauri ghat in Uttarakhands Haridwar to mark the third chess snake in Kumbh on Wednesday (April 14th). The first royal Maha Kumbh melas bath was held on the occasion of Mahashivratri on 11 March, followed by the second on the occasion of Somvati Amavasya which took place on 12 April. According to Maha kumbh schedules, there are a total of four Shahi Snan and nine Ganga Snan will take place in Haridwar this year. The Royal Baths are part of the Kumbh Mela that is supposed to be held in Haridwar from April 1 to April 30 in order to limit the festival this year to 30 days due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Kumbh is held periodically at four different locations in India – Nashik, Haridwar, Prayagraj and Ujjain. Under normal circumstances, Kumbh continues for nearly four months, but this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the congregation’s duration is limited to one month. Here are some photos from the third ‘Shahi Snan’: # LOOK | Priests perform Ganga aarti at Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar, Uttarakhand.# KumbhMela2021 pic.twitter.com/Kc9Yko9niB ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2021 According to the health department in Uttarakhand, there are 9,353 active COVID-19 cases in the state. “Uttarakhand reports 1,925 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours bringing the total case of infection to 1,12,071,” the health department informed. Tuesday. (With the contributions of the Agency) TV live







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos