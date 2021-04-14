The province extends public health measures until April 26th

On Tuesday, the provincial government amended the Saskatchewans Public Health Orders to limit all home bubbles to immediate families and the size of the cap worship collection to no more than 30 people.

According to Health Minister Paul Merriman, the decision was made because the level of COVID-19 transmission remains very high in the province.

We had hoped to avoid reinstating those restrictions, but it is something we should do in just a few more weeks until we can vaccinate a few more people, Merriman said during a news conference Tuesday.

Effective immediately all private indoor gatherings are restricted to immediate members of the household with only limited exceptions for arrangements of co-parents, guardians and service persons. Maximum capacity in places of worship will be reduced to 30 effective persons this Friday. Again these new measures will be applied to the whole province,

Household bubble changes are effective immediately. New worship collection limits start on Friday, April 16th.

These new measures remain in force until Monday, April 26, and will be reviewed at that time.

According to Merriman, numbers have stabilized in Regina and parts of the southeast, although the alarming number of stabilized cases is worrying.

We have to make that decision based on what we have at that moment in time and sometimes it is easier to look back and say well that we could have done it or we could have done it, but we have to make the very calculated decision at that time what we are doing and at that point in time we wanted to strengthen Regina, he said.

Merriman explained that the measures are for the whole province because although cases are low in some areas, transmission has increased in many areas.

Until more of us are vaccinated there is still a chance of catching COVID-19, he added. I strongly believe we are close to achieving enough public vaccinations to be able to begin easing public health orders and restrictions, but we are not there yet.

Thank you all in Saskatchewan for everything you are doing, for all the sacrifices you have made and continue to make. Thank you to everyone who took the time to shoot and all who are patiently waiting we will come to you as soon as we can. So when it’s your turn, open your sleeve and climb into COVID.

Specific public health orders for the City of Regina were also extended until April 26, but otherwise remain unchanged.

Due to the increased risk of COVID-19 transmission in Regina and the area, revisions were made on 24 March. These included closing all restaurants and licensed institutions for personal dining; and most event venues that support 30 people or less are not allowed to operate. Travel is also not recommended in or out of the Regina area unless absolutely necessary.

Vaccination is still the driving force behind provincial plans. Merriman said there were over 300,000 vaccines in Saskatchewan and 70,000 were made last week.

Merriman described the vaccination program as the largest ever in the province.

We now vaccinate more than 80 percent of all 70-year-olds, more than two-thirds of all 60-year-olds and more than half of all 50-year-olds in Saskatchewan. Our age-based ranking is working well. We are vaccinating as many people as possible and protecting those who are most at risk for serious outcomes, Merriman added.

I am so pleased that we have been able to compliment our age-based system with a number of priority groups. And yesterday we were able to include front-line workers in those priority groups without compromising the success of our vaccination program,

The province also announced Tuesday that the appropriate age to book vaccination appointments online or by phone is also being lowered from 55 to 52. The change will take effect at 8 a.m. on April 14.

There are also some changes being made to the vaccine distribution plan to include more vulnerable groups to priority vaccination, including all pregnant women, young adults aged 16 and 17 who are considered clinically extremely vulnerable and vulnerable. all over the age of 40 in the far north.

Pregnant women and vulnerable 16 and 17 year olds will receive a qualification letter from their doctor and will need to use the 1-833-SaskVax phone number to book.

According to Merriman, the province is also looking at a Saskatoon Drive Thru similar to the one in Regina.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab explained that people should do everything they can to keep the number low across the province to allow vaccination to arrive. He explained that the total number of cases per 100,000 is increasing and that the statistics are slightly higher in Regina where the VOC variants are in place. Shahab also added that Saskatoon is on top of what happened in Regina regarding the variants.

We saw that when variants of concern came to Regina, they came very quickly, they became the predominant type and then this caused an escalation in the issue numbers very quickly. So Saskatoon is on top because of a few things, one while their overall numbers remain low throughout March while the numbers in Regina were high, the numbers are now increasing and while their anxiety variants were low up to 16 percent last week they are now in that range of 30 to 40 percent. The percentage of new cases that are disturbing variants is increasing, Shahab said.

(A) Most cases now in Regina and central and southern Saskatchewan are disturbing variants. And of course we are very concerned that the number of cases in Saskatoon is increasing, the positivity of the test is increasing … and the proportion that are variants of concern is also increasing. Therefore, Saskatoon really needs to work hard to avoid the Regina trajectory, he added.

According to Shahab, the two main broadcasting sites in the province are home and workplace.

We need to stick to our house inside and that’s what worked for us in December and we really need to get back to it as well as worship services back in the 30s starting on Friday, so really we return to our measures we had in December And then in the north also the number of cases remains not so high as in the south we have to be very careful because in some cases we are seeing more percentages of disturbing variants. And we also need to make sure that testing rates remain high and they are lower in some areas and it is important that we seek testing when we are symptomatic, stay home and follow all public health guidelines, said Shahab.

The second area of ​​transmission continues to be jobs and this is what remains critical to talking to our employers and colleagues and seeing what work can be safely done from home, what work you need to go to a site, be it an office or other sites and what are the protocols we are all using in our workplaces and how we can improve them further.

The reproduction rate has turned into over one which means that exponential growth is happening in the province. The reproduction rate plunged in December and fell in February, which was the end of the second wave according to Shahab.

It has come out again on one, mostly run initially by Regina, but now more and more from the south and the rest of the province as well. Again we need to keep this not just one but also one because we all know that disturbing variants are 60 percent more transmissible. So one is not enough, one has to go back to that number .6 and we really have to work hard to get there, he explained.