



The Gate of India is kept under strict security in order to deter any crowd of visitors. (Sanjay Hadkar / TOI, BCCL, Mumbai) On the planned lines, Maharashtra Prime Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced ‘blockade’ style restrictions starting from 8pm on April 14th until April 30th, to break the coronavirus chain. However, Mumbai suburban trains and city buses will continue to move, but movements will be allowed for those assigned to “essential services,” he said. “From tomorrow at 8 pm, Section 144 will be deployed throughout Maharashtra. From 7 am to 8 pm only essential services will remain open. This is necessary to break the chain of the virus. Saving lives is the priority our main, “said CM Thackeray an address to the state late this evening. Even as Thackeray spoke, the daily state number COVID-19 affected a whopping 60,212 new infections, bringing the number above 35 lakh to 35,19,208 infections. In terms of disasters, the state reported 281 deaths bringing the number to the highest in the country at 58,526. Referring to the shortages experienced by the state, Thackeray said he would ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lead the Indian Air Force to transport oxygen from other states as road transport could lead to delays. Currently, the state produces about 1,200 tonnes of oxygen, of which nearly 950-1000 tonnes are used every day, but as cases continue to grow, demand has increased, in addition to the need for more Remdevisir medicines and other requirements related to COVID treatment. Vaccination, in which the state leads the country, will have to be scaled further and he urged all parties not to politicize these issues in the public interest. Under the new regime, all non-essential services and travel will be completely banned upon receipt of restraining orders, all filming on film will be banned, all places of worship will be closed, marriages will be allowed with only 25 guests and funerals with the previous rate of 20 mourners. All restaurants, bars, street food vendors, with the exception of those in hotel houses and other designated locations, will remain closed, although home delivery is permitted. Grocery markets and retail outlets will be allowed with escalating working hours, while clubs, gyms, amusement / water parks, swimming pools, beaches, gardens and other public places, salons, barbershops, etc. will be closed to the public. . Autorickshaws and taxis can be driven by driver plus only two passengers, private vehicles will only be allowed for emergency / essential purposes, while all products, trade, banking, commercial, e-commerce, marketing and related activities will continue, all the state / central government and core private offices, including law firms, will work, but at only 50% capacity. In all categories, the government has mandated compliance with appropriate COVID-19 conduct and violators would be fined / severely fined and their services terminated by the end of the Center’s pandemic orders. ** The above article has been published by a source of trouble with minimal modifications to the title and text.

