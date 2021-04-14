The third and largest ‘Shahi Snan’ today in Kumbh, CM Uttarakhand urges people to follow Covid-19 guidelines





Worshipers took a sacred dip in the Ganga at Haridwar on the occasion of the third and largest bath ‘Shahi Snan’ or the royal bath of Kumbh Mela early Wednesday. According to the schedule of major events, four ‘Shahi Snan’ and nine ‘Ganga Snan’ will take place in Haridwar this year. The first royal bath was held on March 11 on the occasion of Mahashivratri, while the second took place on April 12 (Monday) in Somvati Amavasya. “Baisakhi’s snan is considered to be the largest of the four” Shahi Snan “and 11 Kumbh snans together. Compared to the 1.60 million people who arrived here in 2010, as captured by the satellite image, about 6 lakh people arrived this year for Baisakhi snan “said the inspector general of police and Kumbh Mela charging Sanjay Gunjiyal. Prime Minister Tirath Singh Rawat urged people on Tuesday to follow Covid-19 guidelines, such as wearing masks, maintaining social distance and cleaning hands – during the third ‘Shahi Snan’. He said special deadlines for the holy dive from each Akhada to Har ki Pauri have been set while the rest of the ghats (river banks) will be open to worshipers. The masks were not worn by a large number of worshipers on Monday and social distancing seemed impossible in an event which, according to the Uttarakhand government, was attended by about 35 loafers. ‘Snans’ are a part of Kumbh Mela being held in Haridwar from April 1st to April 30th. Kumbh Mela, one of the major festivals of the Hindu community, has been limited to 30 days this year due to the ongoing pandemic coronavirus. Under normal circumstances, it lasts for almost four months. Kumbh is held periodically in four different places in India – Nashik (Maharashtra), Haridwar (Uttarakhand), Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) and Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh). Like several other states, Uttarakhand also recorded its highest one-day peak in Covid cases and fatalities this year with 1,925 people testing positive on Tuesday. The hill state also registered 10 more victims due to the infection. Dehradun District with 775 cases, Haridwar with 594, Nainital with 217 and Udham Singh Nagar with 172 topped the infection chart.

