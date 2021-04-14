New Zealand bans live cows exports due to welfare concerns





The country temporarily suspended such exports last year after a ship carrying 5,800 cattle bound for China sank in stormy weather near Japan, killing more than 40 crew members and animals. Officials had already begun a review of direct exports last year. OConnor said the risk to the country’s reputation outweighed any financial gain because there was no way to protect the welfare of the animals once they left the shores of New Zealand. The story goes down the ad New Zealand must stand ahead of the curve in a world where animal welfare is under increasing scrutiny if we really want to be the most ethical food producers, he said. The value of the nations’ live animal exports last year was New Zealand’s $ 261 million ($ 184 million), a threefold increase from last year as exporters rushed to hit any possible bans. It still accounted for only a small fraction of the nations’ total agricultural exports, which are the largest recipient of foreign income. OConnor said officials had informed China of plans for the ban but had not yet heard a response. He said he did not worry about offending China, which is New Zealand’s largest trading partner and a major buyer of live cattle. The story goes down the ad It has nothing to do with China. It has to do with animal welfare, OConnor said. We have a mature relationship with them and I am sure they understand our position. The ban does not affect live animals that are transported by air, such as purebred horses. The federated farmers, a lobbying group for farmers, said their exporters respected very high animal welfare standards and was surprised by the ban. Still, the group said the transition period would give farmers a chance to honor existing commitments and explore their future opportunities. Opposition lawmaker Mark Cameron, of the Libertarian ACT party, said the decision was exciting, costly and a blow to the gut for farmers. The story goes down the ad The animal rights group SAFE, which has long called for a ban, welcomed the news. Chief executive Debra Ashton said the animals would no longer suffer in places with lower welfare standards. Still, Ashton said he was concerned that hundreds of thousands of cows could still be exported by sea over the next two years and that air exports of animals such as chickens and eels would continue. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

