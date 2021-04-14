Driver jailed for 22 years for killing 4 Australian police officers





All four died at the scene. Singh, 48, pleaded guilty in Victoria State Supreme Court last year to four counts of guilty driving for causing death, three counts of drug trafficking and one count of possession of illegal drugs. Justice Paul Coghlan sentenced Singh to 22 years in prison, the date of the accident when he was taken into custody. He must serve at least 18 years before he can apply for parole. The story goes down the ad Coghlan said the crash had shaken public conscience. The judge described the footage of the crash as shocking. The grief of those close to the victims is deep and life-changing, Coghlan told the court. Such grief is heightened by the sudden and unnecessary nature of death. It was the biggest loss of police lives in a single event in Victoria. Singh had taken methamphetamine and other medications before the crash and witnesses said he had not slept for days. Although justice has now been served in connection with the current clash, no amount of punishment can replace the loss of our loved ones and the lost place on our tables that will be felt by us for the rest of our lives, said father Andrew Prestney of Joshua Prestney, one of four officers. The story goes down the ad We are comforted by the fact that our four will not be forgotten as we continue to hold them in our hearts, he told reporters. The driver of the Porche speeding that officers had detained, Richard Pusey, will be sentenced in Victoria District Court on April 28 after pleading guilty to several charges. Pusey used his phone to video officers as they died and was described by his sentencing judge, Trevor Wraight, last month as perhaps the most hated man in Australia. The truck missed Pusey’s hit because at the time he was urinating on the side of the road. But the truck destroyed his car and a police car. Witnesses at the scene urged Pusey to help, but he shrugged, saying they were dead. The story goes down the ad He pleaded guilty to public outrage, swift and reckless behavior. He also admitted to having ecstasy after returning positive tests for both ecstasy and marijuana at the time he withdrew. He faces a maximum possible sentence of five years in prison. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos