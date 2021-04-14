Convergence: Is a global debt crisis coming?

The current pandemic has caused the biggest government mess in living history, in addition to financial spending during World War II. This month the IMF World Economic Outlook presents a faster picture in the short run and even encouraged the continuation of light monetary policy, but if you read the report carefully, the rising debt numbers are really worrying. This is the long-term problem of structural debt that no one is fully facing.

Debt always arises when someone spends more than income. The global debt problem arose from the structural model of the international monetary system, based on the US dollar. In the 1970s, Yale University professor Robert Triffin identified what became known as the Triffin dilemma, as the reserve currency issuer (i.e., the US) had to pursue a monetary policy to supply dollars to meet otherworldly demand for a liquid international currency. .

By definition, this allows the US to create a checking account deficit, effectively spending more than revenue because the rest of the world is willing to hold the US dollar as a convenient means of international payments. unit of account and preservation of value. The US, therefore, has an excessive privilege as a global banker by borrowing cheaply in dollars from the rest of the world. But this can be easily abused by accumulating more and more debts.

In fact, the world has a banking system in which the banker has become a very large borrower to fail and is consuming more and more global resources. The banker will not fail if he maintains prudent monetary and fiscal policies that limit his debt to stable levels. But democratic policies plus the self-appointed role of global policing have ensured that the U.S. spends more and more on welfare and defense spending, both of which continue to grow in absolute and relative terms.

In other words, the global US dollar system almost guarantees that the US will sooner or later run into debt problems. As Triffin predicted, U.S. current account deficits, roughly 2% to 3% of GDP per year, have resulted in U.S. cumulative net debt to the rest of the world rising to $ 14.1 trillion, or more than half of GDP. of the United States, equivalent to 16% of global GDP.

No borrower can afford high interest rates, so deficit countries must continue to lower interest rates. You would have thought that surplus countries like Japan would prefer higher interest rates, but exporters like to keep the exchange rate free in order to keep jobs. The result is that global interest rates are also on a downward trend, pushing for excess debt in emerging markets.

In short, the lenders of a borrower too big to fail + the biggest consumer face a cursed situation if it does and a damn if it does not. Acting prudently when the banker is prudent will cause more losses. Tragedy is when everyone acts rudely and goes into excessive debt.

According to the International Finance Institute, global debt increased by $ 19.5 trillion in 2020, of which U.S. debt increased by $ 6.8 trillion, bringing U.S. outstanding debt to $ 61.2 trillion, or 284.7% of GDP in end of 2020. Federal government debt alone increased US $ 4.6 trillion, an increase of 21% during 2019.

In fiscal year 2020, the cost of US government interest was $ 345 billion or 1.6% of GDP and 5.3% of total federal spending. The Congressional Budget Office projects net interest expenditures to grow to 8% of GDP each year by 2050. However, these months the 10-year Treasury rate hike to 1.75% per year has already sent shivers down the spine. backs of long-term bondholders.

The historical norm shows how abnormal the current debt situation is. The 1992 Maastricht European Treaty considered that prudent fiscal and current accounts should not exceed 3% of GDP and sovereign debt of no more than 60% of GDP, respectively. In 2020 alone, the average fiscal deficit as a share of GDP was 13.3% for advanced countries and 10.3% for middle-income countries, almost three to four times as measured.

How likely is a global debt crisis?

So far, central banks have been able to avert financial and fiscal crises by extending their balance sheets to what is called quantitative easing (QE), bringing nominal interest rates to their lowest point in living memory. Free liquidity enables banks and asset managers to hold more sovereign debt, thus indirectly QE financing fiscal deficits.

The four major banks (US Federal Reserve, European Central Bank, Bank of Japan and People’s Bank of China) increased their balance sheets by $ 9 trillion in 2020 alone. The invention of QE during the 2008 global financial crisis (invented by the Bank of Japan earlier) created the illusion that central banks could avoid financial crises by providing unlimited liquidity. But what the central banks did was resolve a debt crisis by raising more debt, not otherwise by giving drugs to a drug addict. In the short term, the economy feels revived. But in the long run, productivity and growth suffer and inequality rises everywhere.

For corporate debt, it is always possible to convert debt into equity, which means that the transfer of debt risk (born of the borrower) will be shared at risk between the equity holder and the issuer. However, this debt / equity swap is not available to governments unless they sell their land or equity to foreign creditors.

The Bretton Woods structure recognized this, with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) providing short-term loans to deal with foreign exchange shortages, subject to loan conditionality. In fact, as the countries of the Asian financial crisis found out, you relinquish sovereignty when you seek IMF funding. World Bank loans are long-term and contain an aid element, but essentially the Bretton Woods structure still resolves debt crises through more debt. The basic assumption is that countries do not go bankrupt, and if medicine and IMF reforms work, growth will recover and the country can repay its debt.

The problem with this assumption is that unfortunately, there are serial debt negligence, such as the wealthy but mismanaged economy like Argentina, which enters a debt crisis approximately every decade or two.

There are four ways to deal with excess debt: growth, default, taxation or inflation. The first is the best, but a bankrupt finds difficulty in raising debt. The second and third are politically unacceptable or difficult, so most governments use inflation and negative real interest rates to erode the real value of debt. However, in recent experience, mismanaged countries enter the currency crisis more quickly, because any economic mismanagement will result in capital flight, currency devaluation over bad inflation.

Biden administrations are playing with a $ 1.9 trillion stimulus, plus $ 2 trillion in infrastructure and work package, to ensure the U.S. grows faster and, with higher taxation, gradually bring the situation under control. debt. No one wants the world banker sick, as any US financial crisis will have worse effects on the rest of the world.

Rhino Gray are U.S.-China relations, which unfortunately deteriorated after the Alaska meetings. If the US-China secession worsens, global trade will suffer. And since major U.S. corporations make significant gains from China, a cut in their global profits will trigger a stock market correction, with a significant wealth effect on U.S. households.

The stock market capitalization in the US increased from 115% of GDP in 2010 to 186% at the end of 2020. A 30% drop in the index would cause a 55% drop in GDP asset shock. That explains why in March last year, the Fed entered with a massive $ 3 trillion QE for 2020 alone. The stock market is both US aid and Achilles heel. In 2020, the latest Fed data showed that US net worth increased by $ 9.3 trillion, but most of this was due to the stock market capitalization increase of $ 13.1 trillion. QE is the only reason the US stock market has grown into a pandemic when GDP falls. An analyst who downgraded the QE from the S&P 500 indicated that it would have been roughly flat since 2008.

What if the rest of the world decided that central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) could replace the US dollar, not entirely, but by margin? A reduction in demand for US dollars would reduce Triffin’s excessive privilege and force fiscal discipline in the US

The brutal conclusion is that if the stock market tanks amid lower bond yields, the US could face capital outflows, depreciation of the US dollar exchange rate and also higher inflation.

Thus, if the Biden administration does not return US macroeconomic conditions to stable levels, the world may not be able to avoid the higher risks of a financial collapse or slow growth. Indeed, the latest IMF World Economic Outlook already estimates 2024 growth rates at 3% lower than pre-pandemic levels.

So we are heading for either stagflation or the risks of recession if there is no global cooperation to re-establish growth. But the world’s two largest economies are not cooperating and may even move into friction, if not direct conflict. Thus, the cause for the next financial crisis may be accidents, rather than strategic goals.

Who would have confidence in the future if the world banker, the main consumer and the self-appointed policeman is struggling with the worlds factory? Everyone would be lost.

What are the solutions to avoid the global financial crisis? Janet Yellen recognized the dilemma when she demanded that the world agree to have a minimum national tax rate to avoid overseas profits to avoid taxation. Improving tax collection would help, but tax increases are much more democratic, while defense and welfare spending could easily run out of control. Structural reforms at both the domestic and global levels are necessary, but neither can happen without global cooperation.

The reality before the US is that the unpolar state no longer has the power to force others to do its will. Globalization means that money can flow in and out easily, so no privilege is forever.

In 2009, the world created the G20 as a more representative structure of global governance. The G20 accounted for approximately 90% of world GDP, 80% of world trade and two thirds of the world population. But by 2020, 11 members of the G20 already had debt-to-GDP ratios of more than 75% and five of the other nine are vulnerable to exchange rate volatility.

The current Bretton Woods international monetary system cannot be reformed because the dominant shareholders are unwilling to accept their voting rights to make the reform possible. The real question is how to convince the captain and engineer of the fights on the Titanic and avoid an imminent collision?

In case you think I am pessimistic, I am actually quite optimistic that East Asia can avoid a debt crisis. But this is another tale for another day.

Andrew Sheng is a former central banker whose views are personal to him