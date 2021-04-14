Explained: The road to foreign vaccines

With a purpose for it Quick approvals for foreign manufacturers to sell their Covid-19 vaccines in India, the government announced on Tuesday that vaccines that have been given emergency approvals by U.S., UK and Japanese regulators and those listed by the World Health Organization (WHO) could be provided with emergency use approvals in India.

The move comes at a time when vaccine shortages are being reported from different parts of the country. The center said the decision will facilitate faster access to foreign vaccines in India. India’s current vaccination program includes two vaccines Covishield (Serum Institute of India) and Caucasus (Bharat Biotech) while the expert body of the national regulator has recommended the approval of emergency use for Russians Sputnik V.

Newspaper | Click to get the best explanations of the day in your inbox

What are the rules for regulatory approvals for foreign Covid-19 vaccines?

The new rules of drugs and clinical trials, 2019 mandate that whenever a foreign manufacturer applies for authorization of emergency use of vaccines, it must present the result of local clinical trials. These tests are called bridge tests, in which manufacturers conduct phase 2/3 studies to collect safety and immunogenicity data. Since efficacy data have already been placed in a foreign country, limited participants have been registered (approximately 1,000) and a clinical trial has been conducted to ascertain whether the vaccine is safe in the Indian population.

Based on this rule, the Serum Institute developed a bridge trial of Covishield, which is a version of the vaccine developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca, and Dr. Reddys conducted a test of overcoming the Sputnik V vaccine from Russia.

The rules also empower the regulator to soften the rules if the vaccine is approved by another country’s national regulator. These relaxations are called for if no major major adverse events have been reported in the vaccine; and whether the vaccine is indicated in life-threatening or serious diseases or of particular importance to the Indian health scenario; and for an unmet need in India.

This clause has now been invoked; India has technically waived the prerequisite to conduct phase 2-3 tests in Indian countries.

What does this mean for foreign producers?

Any vaccine manufacturer whose Covid-19 vaccine has been approved for restricted use by national foreign regulators USFDA, EMA, MHRA UK or PMDA Japan, or who are listed on the WHO (Emergency Use List) ), can come directly to India and get emergency approval for the vaccine. Quickly follow the approval process.

How will the regulator then assess the safety of these vaccines?

He has introduced a special condition, under which foreign manufacturers must evaluate the first 100 beneficiaries for seven days for safety results before opening up to other immunization programs in India.

Upon approval, a parallel transcendental clinical trial will continue and manufacturers must provide safety data to the regulator.

What are the implications of the changes?

The decision will facilitate faster access to such foreign vaccines. Second, it will be the first time India starts importing foreign vaccines for Covid-19; Currently, only domestically produced vaccines are being used in the vaccination apparatus ((Sputnik V is being produced in India in collaboration with Russian developers.) Third, domestic manufacturers can import these vaccines in bulk from foreign companies and use their internal infrastructure to fill these in India.

Since India is considered the vaccine capital of the world, it can utilize the third option to increase vaccine production.

Which companies are likely to benefit?

US pharmacy giant Johnson & Johnson, the sole manufacturer of a single-dose vaccine Covid-19, has communicated to the Indian regulator that it will soon begin overcoming clinical trials in the country. With Tuesday’s decisions, it can directly use this route to introduce its product in India.

The J&J vaccine has encountered a hurdle in the US, where the regulator has temporarily banned its use following reports or blood clots. This does not affect the application of companies in India, as it received approvals from WHO on 12 March.

The new move could also see Pfizer again applying for emergency use authorization for its Covid-19 mRNA vaccine, which it had previously withdrawn after the regulator asked for more data. India could also see US-based Moderna entering the market.

The move opens the door for the Serum Institute to seek faster approval for Covovax, its version of the Covid vaccine developed by Novavax. The US vaccine maker said in March that it could authorize the vaccine in the UK and the EUA nap in the US in the early second quarter of 2021.

How much will the doses cost?

In the absence of any vaccine that has been approved by this route yet, Ministry of Health officials said it would be speculative to discuss costs now. So far, Covaxin and Covishield are being administered at Rs 250 a dose in private hospitals. In January, the Ministry had quoted the price of a single dose of the Pfizer vaccine at Rs 1,431 (excluding overhead and taxes). The price of a single dose was Rs 2,348-2,715 for Modernas vaccines, Rs 5,650 and Rs 1,027 Rs respectively for Chinese vaccines from Sinopharm and Sinovac and Rs 734 for Sputnik V. The price of a single dose vaccine developed by J&J was quoted and Rs 734.

Can India import Chinese vaccines when China is not on the list of recommended regulators?

This is possible through the WHO Emergency Use List. The EUL route includes a rigorous evaluation of late phase 2 and 3 test data as well as additional essential data on safety, efficacy, quality and a risk management plan. These data are reviewed by independent experts and WHO teams taking into account the current body of evidence, plans to monitor vaccine use, and plans for further studies.

As part of the WHO EUL process, the vaccine manufacturer continues to generate data to enable the WHO to fully license and prequalify the vaccine. The WHO prequalification process evaluates additional clinical data generated by evidence-based and code-based placement to ensure that the vaccine meets the necessary quality, safety, and efficacy standards for wider availability.

In fact, on December 31, the WHO issued its first emergency use certificate for a Covid-19 vaccine: the Pfizer / BioNTechs mRNA vaccine. On February 15, the WHO listed two versions of the AstraZeneca / Oxford vaccine for emergency use (including Covishield; the other is a South Korean version), giving the green light to these vaccines to be distributed globally through its COVAX program.

On March 12, the WHO listed Johnson & Johnsons Ad26.COV2. for emergency use in all countries and for a COVAX extension.

What new vaccines are expected to appear on the WHO EUL list?

One is a vaccine developed by the Chinese state-owned company Sinopharm, called BBIBP-CorV. Another is a vaccine developed by the Beijing-based biopharmaceutical company: CoronaVac.

In both of these vaccines, the WHO has held a pre-submission meeting and a final decision is expected in late April.

There are other vaccines whose expression of interest has been accepted and whose pre-delivery meetings are yet to be held. These are EpiVacCorona, developed by the State Vector Research Center for Virology and Biotechnology; and a Chinese vaccine developed by Zhifei Longcom, IMBCAMS, and Clover Biopharmaceuticals.

Will vaccines now be put on the commercial market?

Not yet Currently, the decision is only about approvals for foreign vaccine manufacturers. No decision has been taken by the Center whether, or when, the vaccines will be made available on the private market. The outcome of this decision will largely depend on how many foreign vaccine manufacturers are willing to seek approvals to market their products in India.

It should also be remembered that most promising candidates, including Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, have made previous trade commitments to supply millions of doses to other countries.