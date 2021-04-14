The precarious transition of Singapore leadership requires transparency





The search for Singapore’s next prime minister is back in the forefront. Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat, who had been confident of succeeding incumbent Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, suddenly said he would withdraw from the run. This is an unprecedented situation for a city-state that has carefully managed power transitions for more than half a century since its inception. In 2018, Heng became the first assistant general secretary of the People in Action Party, Lee, her second most powerful position. Since 2019, he has also served as Deputy Prime Minister and he seemed to be constantly preparing for the inauguration of the Prime Minister. Heng cited his age, soon to turn 60, as the reason he would not take over. However, his age has not been a secret. Although he denies it, Heng may have been influenced by the results of last July’s general election, which was supposed to be a vote of confidence for the next prime minister. He won only slightly in his district and the share of PAP votes fell sharply. Lee had previously announced he would retire when he turns 70 in 2022, but after last year’s election he said he would continue to serve until the new coronavirus pandemic is resolved. Now there is more time for Lee to choose his successor. This seems to have encouraged Heng’s decision. Since gaining independence in 1965, Singapore has had three prime ministers: the late founding father Lee Kuan Yew, Goh Chok Tong and Lee Hsien Loong. They all made it clear who their successor would be long before they withdrew, allowing carefully prepared transfers of power. Heng is the leader of the “fourth generation”. In order to avoid unnecessary conflicts, a new candidate for Prime Minister will be chosen from among the new ministers around the age of 50 for the next general elections, which will be held until 2025, taking the form of a consensus. of the fourth generation. Singapore has become one of the most developed countries in the world thanks to its very efficient governance, but still faces many challenges. Despite its small land area and lack of natural resources, the country has accepted many foreign nationals, who now make up 30% of Singapore’s 5.7 million inhabitants. But the public is increasingly disappointed by a government that sees it depriving its citizens of job opportunities and wage increases, and officials are under pressure to address the situation. As a financial and commercial hub embodying globalization, the country also faces a watershed moment between deepening confrontation between China and the US and the coronavirus pandemic. The next prime minister will face the daunting task of finding a new model of sustainable growth. We hope that the selection process for the next leader will be transparent and reflect the will of the people.







