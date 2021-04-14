Festival de Louisiane International announces the schedule for the Virtual Festival 2021





Festival International de Louisiane has published the schedule of performances for the Virtual Festival 2021, which is broadcast on Friday, April 23 – Sunday, April 25. The second annual virtual edition of the Festivals and the 35th annual in general, will feature more than 50 original performances by artists representing more than 15 countries, intertwined with archival views from past Festivals. Following the traditional opening ceremony on Friday night, the Virtual Festival will feature The Reminders, an attention-grabbing hip-hop duo with a positive message from Belgium and the United States, and Thomas Dutronc, French jazz guitarist, vocalist and son of French icons Dutronc and Franoise Hardy. Keeping the tradition of the Scne des Jeunes Festival, Saturday mid-morning will feature attractive performances and cultural traditions for young people. Emmylou Homs, a French singer-songwriter and actress whose roles include Anna at Disneys Frozen, will demonstrate her vocal talents. The Disney-affiliated group, Imagination Movers, brings a fun, children’s musical performance, and Louisiana’s Coushatta Tribe brings an illuminating portrayal of their traditions. The shows not to be missed on Saturday night are the dynamic performers, Louisiana herself, the Grammy-nominated Tank and Bangas, and the visually and sonically stunning Ukrainian folk-punk band DakhaBrakha. Noon Sunday, a unique and humorous interactive set, Bingo avec Johanne: FIL Edition, will include four virtual bingo games, with fun musical collaborations between Cajun and Acadian artists. Musicians involved include members of The Revelers, Feufollet and Daiquiri Queens, as well as Cedric Watson, Jourdan Thibodeaux and more, from Louisiana, and Lisa LeBlanc, Ben Morier, Eric Dow, P’-Tit Belliveau and others from New Brunswick. Staying with the Virtual Festival through Sunday-Funday provides more amazing performances, including that of up-and-coming African Soul Sister performer whose band members are from Mali, Cuba, Senegal, Qubec and USA Closing the festival is the sounds and movements live of Cimafunk, whose lead singer has been referred to by some in the media as James Brown of Cuba. “Behind Cimafunk is a special farewell song from GIVERS featuring Keith Frank incomparable to special guests. Visit festivalinternational.org to see the full scheme of the program. Organizers remind the public to take part in the Rummage for a Garage Sale this Saturday, April 17th from 7am – 2pm outside Bassett Furniture to receive last minute (new and good quality) merchandise for the Festival Virtual. ————————————————– —- ———-

