Deep changes needed in the post-pandemic world

Pioneer and leader of genomic medicine Claire M. Fraser, PhD, director of the Institute for Genomic Sciences and Professor of Deans in University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM), recently ended her year as president of the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) with an encouraging lecture at the annual group meeting.

In her speech, she called for profound changes that will leave the US and the world at large better prepared for the next global pandemic. Such changes, she said, include the need to address systemic racism and health inequalities that led to higher levels of COVID-19 hospitalization and death rates in Black communities. Her strong call for change also included a reformulation of climate change policies to help the public understand the immediate and long-term health benefits of lower carbon emissions, including cleaner air and potential protection against epidemics. next.

With most of her tenure focusing on the COVID-19 pandemic and the worldwide unrest it caused, Fraser decided to focus her lecture on Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic in an Interconnected World. She delivered the plenary lecture on February 8 at the 2021 Annual Meeting, which she chaired. The whole address can be viewed here on YouTube.

The meeting of these years was virtual, with lectures and online sessions to discuss recent research. With 120,000 members from more than 91 countries, AAAS is the largest multidisciplinary scientific society in the world and the publisher of well-known science family of magazines.

Fraser opened her remarks by explaining the topic of the annual meeting, Understanding Dynamic Ecosystems, which she chose before COVID-19 to focus on the complex networks we study, and those in which we live and work.

To me, one of the most fascinating attributes of ecosystems is that of emergency properties a term that has been used in science, systems theory, philosophy, urban studies and even art, Fraser said in her opening remarks. When we talk about emergency properties, we refer to those properties that are completely unexpected, based on our understanding of the individual components of a given ecosystem, the properties that emerge from cooperative functions at all scales.

The evolution of her 25 years of research

Fraser went on to highlight the evolution of her research over the past 25 years that led her to truly embrace, to seek, an ecosystem perspective. In 1995, she and her colleagues were the first to apply the tools of the genomics revolution to list the first complete genome of a living organism, Haemophilus influenzae, a bacterium responsible for meningitis, ear infections and other respiratory diseases. , mainly in children. This achievement occurred at the Institute for Genomic Research, where Fraser served as director from 1998 to 2007.

In her lecture, Fraser said she and her colleagues were surprised to discover the large number of genes devoted to coding for hypothetical proteins, the function of which was unknown. This first genome sorting project permanently changed microbiology and launched a new field of microbial genomics.

As our understanding of the human microbiome grows, it requires us to think very differently about health and disease not only from the perspective of individual organ systems, but instead from an assessment that we, as humans, are a complex ecosystem embedded in a larger planetary ecosystem, Fraser said during her lecture. Only a small fraction of the viruses around us pose a threat to humans, but given the staggering number of viruses, then it would not be surprising that SARS-CoV-2 appeared with pandemic potential. “For many studying diversity and viral evolution, it was simply a matter of time.”

In an editorial entitled A genome to celebrate published in the February 5, 2021 issue of Science, Fraser noted that one of the enduring legacies of these early genome efforts is the research ecosystem that was created to handle complex, technology-driven multidisciplinary projects and data-intensive that has been effectively utilized for other large-scale efforts including the 1000 Genome Project, the Cancer Genome Atlas, the Human Microbiome Project, and the Human Brain Project.

During her time at the Institute for Genomic Research, Fraser and her team also sequenced the bacteria behind syphilis and Lyme disease, followed by the first plant genome and the first human pathogenic parasite. She and her colleagues also helped to identify the possible source of a deadly anthrax attack in 2001 in one of the largest investigations conducted by U.S. law enforcement. In 2007, Fraser started the Institute for Genomic Sciences (IGS) at UMSOM.

The link between climate change and global pandemics

Fraser also highlighted in her lecture the importance of climate change as part of the ever-evolving COVID-19 pandemic. History has shown us that disasters can often be the time of the greatest change, she said. A first lesson we hope we have learned from last year is that when needed, we can actually mobilize on a global scale to get things done.

She suggested that experts strategize on how to make the new climate policies more attractive to the public. Rather than focusing on the specifics of emission reductions, they should focus on the economic, social and health benefits of new climate policies.

Each of us must play a more active role in engaging with the public in meaningful ways to enter our respective communities to work with civic leaders, and local and state policymakers to address a range of issues they deem relevant to them, Fraser said during her lecture.

She noted that just as the COVID pandemic has disproportionately burdened economically disadvantaged, climate change and its mitigation policies will also disproportionately affect the poor. The burden of rising temperatures and job losses in the fossil fuel industry will further damage them.

“This inequality needs to be recognized as part of the big picture now, and whatever our climate policies may look like, this reality needs to be taken into account as part of any final solution,” she said. Climate change poses an existential threat to our natural world and the structure of society, and we must remember that this is not a situation we face. We need to display successful bipartisan actions, when possible, to reduce polarization.

The need to reverse systemic racism

Fraser underlined the need to address the systematic racism that exists in the sciences, citing an Science editorial written last year that showed racial prejudice and structural racism ingrained in academic institutions. We will pay a considerable price if we do not address systemic racism now, she said. Not only is it morally wrong, but we all need to consider whether we want to make full use of science to address the biggest issues facing our world today and in the future.

She closed her remarks by focusing on the critical role that science should play in setting policies that will help combat disruptive global threats in the future. As we saw with COVID-19, the data can be contradictory several times, and different views can emerge, and these will need to be refined and discussed as more data accumulates, she said. What we know and what we do not yet know must be constantly summarized and discussed in many open, transparent places, and we need protection from the spread of misinformation. We cannot curse those who disagree with us instead, we benefit by listening with an open mind.

Fraser stressed that if any lessons can be learned from the COVID-19 pandemic, it is that we must fully embrace a science of preparedness, realizing that our actions have consequences and that our world holds the capacity for transformative action.