The student-led news channel seeks to connect Chinese international students with Pitt

When he was 14, Yitian Wang came to the United States from Wuhan, China, and lived in Rochester, New York, for four years. Wang said he sometimes feels unwanted and is reluctant to tell hes people from Wuhan, where COVID-19 was first identified.

I’m hesitant to introduce myself because you can almost see the reaction of people when I say I’m from Wuhan, and you do not know if they’re bad, or if they’re angry. “Sometimes I do not feel welcome,” Wang said. Then I think about the students who came here as their first year. This must be difficult for them too.

This experience inspired Wang, a specialist in secondary psychology and political science, to create a student-led news channel this February, called Pitt-China Weekly, on the WeChat app, which he described as a Facebook Chinese. The publication, which has seven staff members, is dedicated to making the nearly 7,000-mile distance from Pitt to China feel a little shorter for Chinese international students and their parents during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chinese international students are disconnected from state universities, not just with Pitt but worldwide. Many of us found it difficult to stay, because of what is happening to this country, but many of us also found it difficult to return, due to travel ban and also time change, Wang said. There are currently many Chinese international students taking classes at 3 am in China. It is wrong. We need to have a voice in this community and we need to get out of our comfort zone as well.

Wang said he eventually plans to expand the news channel to other platforms in order to include not only Chinese international students, but all international students.

We were just on this platform because now we are just writing stories to the Chinese international student community and their parents. Our dream is not just that, it is beyond. We want to create something called Pitt International Weekly, Wang said. During that time, we will move forward on American platforms like Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

In the two and a half months since its inception, Pitt-China Weekly has completed several projects. For his first project, Wang interviewed Delo Blough, director of the Pitts Office of International Studies, and asked how COVID-19 would affect the spring semester.

To determine what questions to ask, Wang said Pitt-China Weekly conducted a survey that received 190 responses from international students and parents through WeChat.

So we asked that question to Director Delo and we had an interview. And then we translated everything and presented it to people, Wang said. We want to make Chinese international students feel supported.

Yanchen Ge, photographer and videographer for Pitt-China Weekly, also covered Stop the Asian rally of hatred in Oakland last month. Ge, a senior film major, said he decided to record a video for the news channel because he felt a personal responsibility to document the event.

We are witnessing history because this is the first time I have heard that there is such an Asian rights movement happening in the United States and this is the first time I have seen and experienced a rally, Ge said. As an Asian film student, it is my responsibility to document this kind of thing. ”

The publication also translates and publishes translated emails from University officials such as Chancellor Patrick Gallagher. Wang said this is important for parents who need critical information to make decisions quickly.

While we are doing this for Chinese international students because they are not here in this country, we also want to help their parents who do not read English. So when you see announcements from the chancellor, from anyone upstairs, they can’t read it simply because they don’t know the language, Wang said. This is why we want to create this platform for them so that they can gather this information as soon as they can to help them make a plan for their children.

Yanzhu Chen, a first-year specialist in psychology, is a writer for Pitt-China Weekly. While many of her peers attend classes in Pittsburgh, Chen takes classes from China. She said she is eager to finish with the 12-hour margin, which makes it difficult to connect to the Pittsburgh campus.

I hope I can be on campus next semester, but it will be difficult because of the visa [process] and COVID-19, Chen said. The weekly Pitt-China helps us connect more easily with Pittsburgh.

Pitt-China Weekly also created a Chinese photographic memory of the Pitt campus on Mars consisting of 19 images of the Pitts campus. Memories included photographs showing adjustments made by Pitt to COVID-19, such as buildings with signs of entry and capacity restrictions. It got nearly 10,000 views, but Wang said the number of views was not the most surprising aspect of the response.

The most amazing thing was that it was a graduate student in 2005 who came to me and said how grateful he is for this article because he did not find the time to go back and visit 2005! Someone who graduated from Pitt when I was 4 years old in China, Wang said. So we’re really proud of what we’re doing and we also realized that maybe we have a community, we just have to find it.

According to Wang, the other venture news channels is the creation of a promotional video for Pitt, not only to encourage Chinese international students to return to campus when the time is right, but as a gift to 2021 graduates who may not be in able to return for a graduation ceremony.

Ge said he was thrilled when one of his friends told him he wished he had had another class at Learning Cathedral.

As students who are still at Pitt, I think we can show those students who are isolated in themselves to protect themselves and be responsible for health and safety for the whole community, Ge said. We are responsible for showing them some pictures about how beautiful Pitt has become in the spring to give us more strength, just keep going and believe that the pandemic will reach its end.