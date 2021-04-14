New guidelines for stores, business institutions as Covid-19 cases increase. Read here

Maharashtra Prime Minister Uddhav Thackeray has announced tough restrictions for the next 15 days in the state. This includes banning non-essential items and allowing only essential products to break the chain of Covid infections.

“The war has started again,” CM Thackeray said, addressing the state for the massive rise in Covid-19 cases.

Shopkeepers and others in essential services will be fined if they do not follow Covid rules, including vaccination.

The boards will be in place by May 1st.

Stores that fall under essential services must follow these guidelines:

a Essential service stores to operate by ensuring proper Covid Behavior (CAB) by owners, staff working there as well as customers on the premises.

b Essential store owners and the person working in all stores to be vaccinated earlier, according to GOI criteria. All stores are advised to follow security measures such as interaction with customers through a transparent glass or shields of other material, electronic payment, etc.

c Any substantial shop owner, person working there or any customer who finds a breach of the above requirements will be fined Rs. 500 / – and if the store is found to be serving a customer who is making mistakes in proper Covid behavior, the store will be fined Rs.1000 / -. In the event of repeated defaults, a store may be ordered to close by the end of the Covid 19 notice as a disaster.

d The movement of staff to perform tasks related to essential stores shall constitute a valid reason for the purposes of 1 (b).

e For Grocery, Vegetable Stores, fruit sellers, dairies, bakeries, cakes, all kinds of grocery stores etc. mentioned in 2 (3) above, the local authority should study the places where these are densely located or where people can join in large numbers and plan their concussion in terms of locations and if needed in terms of periods of operations. Open public spaces can also be identified to relocate their operation, in the case of non-permanent structures. Local authorities are expected to take all measures to ensure that these essential operations do not become a site facilitating the spread of COVID 19. If deemed necessary, local authorities may also declare some sites closed to such operations.

f All shop owners who are now closed are advised that all persons working with them be vaccinated according to GOI criteria and be prepared with measures such as interaction with customers through a transparent glass or shields of other materials, electronic payments, etc. the government can speed up its reopening without fear of COVID transmission 19.