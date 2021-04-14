At a safe house in Yangon last Thursday morning, a small group of 20-year-olds gathered to assemble a portable radio transmitter. For hours, they broadcast international news translations on Burmesetribute about protesters killed by the armed forces, revolutionary songs and poems, and interviews with leaders of the Myanmars civil disobedience movement that has begun to oppose the military junta that took power in February.

Then, they dismantled the equipment, each person taking a different part from another route to another safe place where he stores it. Security is tight. They never broadcast from the same place twice, and the band uses nicknames, even between them. This is Federal FM Radio, live at 90.2 MHz.

Her name betrays her politics. Support for a federal Burma, which opposes the majority identity of the Bamar states and strives for true ethnic unity, has risen in months since the coup. It’s a message that does not go well with the military government, which has responded with violent repression and internet outages. But young dissidents like these refuse to remain silent and turn to old technologies to spread the word.

This radio was born from the Myanmar Spring Revolution, said one of its founders, who runs from Mulan. This is the radio of the revolution.

The junta has imposed overnight internet interruptions to disrupt the protest movement, preventing people from organizing and communicating with the outside world. Social media platforms have been blocked, although many people continued to use them through virtual private networks.

However, on April 2, mobile internet in Myanmar was completely disabled. Fixed line connections are rare and the movement left millions of people unable to access news or communicate with each other. In a vacuum, state media has broadcast propaganda underscoring the scale of the crisis, portraying protesters as terrorists and foreign agents, and blaming the civil disobedience movement for the recent street violence.

“Our people need to get information, real information, because the military spreads false news in their media,” Mulan said. She and her colleagues were able to obtain radio equipment from a friend of the movement about whom they would not say exactly, for obvious reasons. The team consists entirely of young, digital natives, and most of them were working for civil society organizations before the coup. None of them knew how to use the gear, but they found technicians willing to train them. So far, we’re learning, like, a crash course on the radio, Mulan said.

During the last period of Myanmar military rule, between 1962 and 2011, radio played a role in disseminating anti-government messages. Activists set up broadcasters in Thailand, which they used to gain strong junta control over the media.

Armistice disruptions on social media and the internet have caused activists to look back on the radio, as well as handwritten bills, printed bulletins and massive SMS alerts. Federal Broadcasts FM Radios are a mix of practical information for people caught up in violence, inspiration and encouragement for protesters. It is also a source for news reports and didactic programs on the need for greater representation in Burmese politics.

Many of the protesters believe the numerous ethnic armed organizations that have fought insurgents on the outskirts of Myanmar for years are the countries’ best hope for a military junta relocation. People want a federal army. They do not want to live under dictatorship. They want to abolish the military regime, Mulan said.

Tatmadaw, as the military is known, has already launched offensives against ethnic armed organizations and analysts fear the country could head towards a full-blown civil war even though some federalists who spoke with The rest of the World claim the country has been at war for years. If that happens, it is likely that the military will tighten its controls on telecommunications and possibly shut down the internet altogether, as it did for more than 18 months in parts of Chin and Rakhine states during an escalating conflict there.

Federal Radio FM is planning for that scenario. Its low-tech approach has the great advantage that it is difficult to block without physically locating the devices. They are currently raising money from donors in an effort to get more broadcasters so that they can create alternative sites across the country, increasing the range of their broadcasts and making it harder to dismantle the organization.

We want to broadcast in all states and all regions, all over the country. We want to broadcast because we want to win and we want to end the dictatorship, Mulan said. We are trying not to be arrested.