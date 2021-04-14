Top international AP news at 3:30 am EDT





The everyday beast The British Get Drunk in the Morning in the Snow to Celebrate the Great Reopening It has been a long, cold and lonely winter in England. Thus, as four months of a nationwide blockade finally ended, nothing would stop people from enjoying a refreshing beer on Monday morning Monday even in the rainy season, freezing temperatures and some pretty non-seasonal snowfall . The pubs began serving back in nature as part of a reopening plan that also covers indoor fitness sessions, swimming pools, non-essential shops, beauty salons and to see some sad animals, zoos. Prime Minister Boris Johnson had urged people to behave responsibly with their new freedoms, but did not explicitly say they should not get drunk in the snow before eating breakfast. A bar in Huddersfield town sank when it opened in the midnight strike. We didn’t even know if anyone would come, said the pub owner with the appropriate name Ian Snowball. It’s in Huddersfield, its midnight, its frozen look, but everyone has come. If you think you were starting early today. These drinks in Huddersfield dared the snow to enjoy a pint of beer garden at midnight twitter.com/i2O79eocSR BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) 12 April 2021 A drunkard commented factually: It was snowing earlier, but I would still go out , I just put on the coat. Another, sitting in a thick jacket next to a gin and ice tonic, made the right point: After 14 months I would not go anywhere except funerals, it was a great place. Sky News reported that 50 pub visitors headed to Fox At pub Hill in south London this morning. The most exciting was perhaps Tony Blake, 59, who entered the news network: I’m so happy it opens again, it ‘s incredible, I’m so happy. Student Sasha Carrington, 19, said she planned to stay there for the entire cold freezing day, explaining: Weve stretched our layers, the thermal, would stay outside. Pippa Ingram, 51, and Sue Bell, 55, celebrated a cold pint beach in Kent, with Ingram describing her first sip in detail. Absolutely delicious, she said. It will not last at all! This is a blow. Back in Huddersfield, in the stamped footage at 8:17 a.m., a woman identified just as Sandy was seen pinting with her friends and she told Good Morning Britain: It’s not so cold after a while when she sat down at diell. As pub gardens reopen today, @NickDixonITV talks to some people who have been enjoying a pint since 8am. They discuss how happy they are to be back in the pub gardens after the jam. See GMB https://t.co/6iQ6ebeOEQ pic. twitter.com/W0yAai1tGD Good Morning Britain (@GMB) 12 April 2021 A pub in Coventry seems to have taken things a little further. Videos posted online showed more than 100 people lining up on the street outside the Oak Inn after she announced her major plans to open a massive outdoor space with heaters, stamps and blankets. The pub is now under investigation for its uncontrollable amounts of visitors. But, above all, the grand reopening has been welcomed as a major landmark especially after the success of the Britains vaccine spread, which has many hoping there will be no more blockade. Nicholas Hair, owner of Kentish Belle in south-east London, told BBC News that there was a sense of celebration in the country, adding, I hope this is a kind of renaissance, and that they reopened as expected. As for Boris himself, government sources confirmed that the Prime Minister received a long-awaited cut on Monday, but his planned trip to the pub has been canceled out of respect for the late Prince Philip. Read more at The Daily Beast. Get our top stories in your mail every day. Register now! Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper into the stories that matter to you. Learn more.







