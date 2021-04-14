Kumbh cannot be compared to Nizamuddin Markaz after being held indoors, says Uttarakhand CM





Prime Minister of Uttarakhand Tirath Singh Rawat on Tuesday said Mela Kumbh in Haridwar should not be compared to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi last year, ANI reported. Rawat also made the comment when Haridwar reported 1,002 Covid-19 cases in the last two days. they [Markaz attendees] everyone was inside a building and here it is open, Rawat told reporters. And this is close to the Ganges. The flow and blessings of Ma Ganga will ensure that the coronavirus does not spread. The question does not arise from a comparison. Listen to UK CM Tirath Singh Rawat. In Nizamuddin Markaz people were in the locked room but #KumbhMela is open, so there will be no Corona. pic.twitter.com/ulzouWgnTR – MD Asif Khan (@ imMAK02) 13 April 2021 On Monday, over 28 lakh worshipers showed up to dive into the Ganges in open violation of coronavirus norms, as Mela witnessed leg growth as March 12 was one of the three days of shani snaan, or royal bath. However, only 18,169 of the pilgrims are said to have been tested in Mela between 11.30am on Sunday and 5am on Monday. On Wednesday, the number of pilgrims attending the event is expected to rise again while another chess game will be held. Meanwhile, in his attempt to protect Kumbh, Rawat said the saints are scattered through various gates (river embankments) and bathed at different times. But he did not elaborate on how this would make a difference in the event of a virus that could be transmitted through air and water. Read also: Covid-19: Imagine the titles if any other religion was responsible for the Kumbh-like gathering This, however, was not the first time Rawat has tried to minimize the risk of transmitting the virus to Kumbh Mela. In one interview earlier this week, he had said that Kumbh was being held at a time when there was more awareness about coronavirus instructions, compared to the time when Nizamuddin Markaz happened, the PTI reported. But Rawat did not comment on reports that the instructions were often rejected or that authorities found it difficult to enforce protocols at a major event such as Kumbh Mela. Uttarakhand police had claimed that a savage blow could occur if they try to follow the physical distancing instructions. On Tuesday, Rawat himself reduced the night time ban in the state by 30 minutes in view of the festive celebrations during the month of Navratri and Ramzan. India on Wednesday reported 1,84,372 new Covid-19 infections the highest one-day increase in cases since the pandemic outbreak in January 2020. The total number of cases stands at 1,38,73,825.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos