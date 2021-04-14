Leeds News LIVE: Man arrested in Horsforth murder investigation after 26-year-old woman found dead





Last updated: Wednesday, April 14, 2021, 7:45 p.m. Show new updates The pandemic has created better teachers for the future, says the Leeds director Block relief may need to be reversed if the variant spreads quickly expert The rapid spread of coronavirus variants may require the restoration of blocking measures, said a scientist advising the Government. Professor Peter Openshaw said his fellow scientists were very concerned after a group of cases of the South African coronavirus variant were found in London. About 44 confirmed cases of the variant have been found in Lambeth and Wandsworth, with another 30 possible cases identified, the Department of Health and Social Welfare (DHSC) said. Overvoltage testing for those living, working or traveling through those areas is being made available, while the NHS Test and Trail is offering additional testing in a Southwark area where a case related to the other group has been identified. Prof Openshaw, a member of the Covid-19 clinical information network, told BBC2s Newsnight: Many of us scientists are very concerned about what is happening at the moment. I think everyone hoped the landing on the blocking scene would be okay. It is being done reasonably carefully, but I think this is not good news. If we have the rapid spread of South Africa or other more resistant variants, it may be that we will have to impose blockage reductions in reverse. Boris Johnson hails an important moment as all 50s offered Covid blows All adults in the UK over the age of 50 have now been offered the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, paving the way for the next stage of the spread, the government has said. Boris Johnson hailed another extremely important milestone in the program to protect the country against disease. This means that the Government has met its target to deliver strikes to all nine key priority groups, including the clinically vulnerable and health and social care workers, three days before its target date of 15 April. The Joint Committee on Vaccine and Immunization will soon set out its final advice on ending the program, which is expected to begin this week with those in their late 40s. The announcement comes after Ireland became the last country to limit the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine, saying it should not be given to people under the age of 60, amid concerns about possible links to rare blood clotting events. In the UK, the advice is not to administer it to those under 30 years of age. In all, the Government said that almost 40 million doses of the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines have been delivered since it began distribution in the UK in December, including 32 million first strikes and more than seven million second doses. In a statement, Mr Johnson said they remained on course to deliver a first hit to all adults in the UK by the end of July. Champagne and chocolates for customers making their first haircut in months as salons reopen across Leeds No new deaths from Covid have been reported in Leeds hospitals as restrictions ease and the city reopens Everything you need to know if you are planning a shopping trip: Leeds Primark and Debenhams packed with shoppers and beer gardens attacked as people marched downtown and White Rose The Greek road is quieter than before before the expected evening rush: Tom is a student in Leeds, struggling to find a table with his friends. He said: We wish we had booked something now, quite full. Weve been walking to Leeds to try and find the best place outside. A man told our reporter Dan: Has been waiting for the age for this, has not seen some friends for months, so a pint is exactly what we needed. Another said: I thought it would be crazy but it was not too bad. Strangeshte strange for a Monday, but obviously people wanted to be outside. Glad to see some old friends. Happy store owners finally reopening their stores Students enjoy drinks in Manahatta: “It’s great to be able to see each other again.” Speaking from the Manahattans beer garden, university student Alex Chadwick, 20, said: “This is the first time we’ve come of age, it’s great. It was one of those things of the moment, we did not book anywhere, but we managed to get a table earlier. We will not move until we are told. Mostly I am looking forward to going back to the gym. We will probably wait for it to be decided before we come back again. His friend Stefan Hughes, 21, added: The weather has been amazing, we would not worry if it was raining but you should go out when it is. The university experience has been really weird, we have been missing out on doing normal things. The students have been hard enough doing so brilliantly to be able to see each other again. Crash Records: Likes How to Reach Old Friends » Ian De Whytell, 63, has co-owned the mega-famous Crash Records for 23 years. He said the reopening today felt like catching old friends. He said their breakfast had been excellent, with everyone following the rules and getting a physical record for the first time in a month. < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:75%"/> Covid Marshals patrol downtown now as shoppers return < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:133.3333%"/> Covid Marshals patrol downtown A first look at the covered street area on Merrion Street A first look at the covered street area on Merrion Street Large queues are being created in Zara today – 50 minutes long now:

