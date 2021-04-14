The Royal Funeral offers the chance for William and Harry to reconcile

While this departure caused a major rift in the monarchy, family relations sank further last month when Harry and Meghan gave an honest interview with U.S. show host Oprah Winfrey. Among other revelations, Harry confirmed rumors that he and his brother were splitting up, saying the relationship is space at the moment although he added that time heals all things, hopefully.

Harry also told Winfrey that his father, the heir to the throne Prince Charles, was not accepting his calls for a while.

And the couple dropped a bomb revealing that an unknown member of the royal family had expressed concern about how dark their children’s skin color might be because of Meghans’s bureaucratic heritage. Days after the explosive allegations of racism were broadcast, William turned back, telling reporters that his was not much of a racist family.

Despite the tensions, Saturday’s funeral will almost certainly remind their brothers of joint grief at another royal funeral more than two decades ago when, as young boys, they both walked behind their mother Princess ’s coffin Dianas in 1997.

On Saturday, Harry, 36, and William, 38, are both expected to join other elderly kings and walk behind their grandparents ’coffin as the funeral procession passes through Windsor Castle.

Many observers believe the Philips funeral will provide an ideal opportunity for the Firm to show the world a united front and for the royal brothers to ease tensions. Philip, who had been married to Queen Elizabeth II for more than seven decades, died last week at the age of 99.

They shared emotions. They share grief at the present time over the death of their grandfather, former Prime Minister John Major, who was appointed guardian of the princes after Diana’s death, told the BBC this week.

I very much hope it is possible to fix any cracks that may exist, he added.

But Angela Levin, Harrys biographer, said it would be inappropriate for kings to talk about their personal issues before preparing for the funeral. It would take time to heal the injury after the interview with Winfrey and that would not happen if Harry rushes back to the US afterwards, she added.

I absolutely think it would be wrong to be all around them before the funeral. And I think it is wrong to imagine that they will pour out their hearts and embrace each other when so much has happened over the year and William had to take on so much more responsibility, she told the AP.

Harry arrived in the UK on Monday and is in quarantine, but he can attend the funeral in accordance with government rules that make exceptions for such cases. Meghan, who is pregnant with their second child, was advised by her doctor not to make the long trip, officials said.

The brothers have had opposite roles and personalities since birth, although in recent years these changes have become increasingly apparent.

As the younger brother to a future king, the so-called reserve for heir Harry had far less responsibility and reputation as the party prince before serving in the military and settling in the 30s. He found success and enjoyed popularity in Britain with the Invictus Games, the sporting event he founded for disabled and wounded members of the military.

However, his place in the monarchy was further reduced with the birth of Williams three children, who slammed him to the sixth in a row on the throne.

It was clear from at least 2019 that Harry wanted a break from the restrictions of the monarchy to design his own confession. That year Harry and Meghan split from the Royal Foundation, originally set up as a joint charity of the brothers, so they could have their own platform.

The princes shared statements this week in honor of Philip reflecting their different personalities and styles. While Williams stated that he and his wife Kate would continue to do what (Philip) wanted and supported the Queen in the years to come, Harrys’s tone was much more informal and light-hearted.

The younger brother praised Philip for being authentically himself and thanked him for his devotion to his grandmother. He also wrote: While I could go on, I know that now he would say to all of us, beer in hand, Oh go on with it.

However, Levin said the brothers had enjoyed an incredibly close relationship since childhood and she hoped the time would come for them to reconcile their differences.

Harry told me when I was interviewing him about my biography, he said William is the only person I can really trust, she said. He felt if he went and met people, he did not know if they were liking him for what he was more than what he was. But they could discuss everything, he and William.

Historian Ed Owens, who wrote The Family Firm: Monarchy, Mass Media and the British 1932-1953, about the royal family’s public relations strategy in the last century, agreed that it was still the first days of a royal reconciliation .

I do not think there will be any kind of family reunion or a return to normalcy, some kind of pre-Megxit, anytime soon, he said.

Associated Press Danica Kirka contributed to this report.

Read all the AP stories about Prince Philip at https://apnews.com/prince-philip