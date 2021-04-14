Donika Gervalla-Schwarz: Childhood emigrant becomes Kosovo senior diplomat

On January 17, 1982, Gervalla-Schwarz was struck by tragedy when her father, along with his brother Bardhosh and his other activist Kadri Zeka, were killed near his home in the German town of Untergruppenbach. They are suspected of being killed by the Yugoslav secret service, although the issue remains unresolved.

My father was the most lyrical person I have ever known, she said when asked to describe how she remembers him.

Months later, her family moved to communist Albania when she stayed until 1992, when she returned to Germany in her early 20s with only $ 100 in her pocket, she recalled.

There she studied law, but also became involved in political activities as part of the Kosovo diaspora with the LDK, which at the time was perceived more as a popular movement than a typical political party.

She became an important voice for Kosovo Albanians in the German media during the 1990s but did not take on a prominent role as a political party until 2015, when she was elected chair of the LDK branch in Germany.

But when she came to Kosovo, she was not allowed to attend an LDK meeting as head of the German branch, reportedly critical of the LDK leadership at the time, and security dragged her when she tried to entered the meeting.

Older people in Kosovo sometimes refer to her as the daughter of Jusuf Gervalla, but the new foreign minister said she wants to be tried on her own merits.

I have a surname which is respected by many citizens of Kosovo, but throughout my life I have tried to make people evaluate me not based on my surname, but as Donika, she said.

I told my voters: Vote for me only if I, Donika, deserve your vote because my father is not responsible for my sins, she added.

A critical voice

Enver Robelli, a Kosovo-born journalist working in Switzerland, said that after the 1998-99 war for independence from Yugoslavia, Gervalla-Schwarz became a critical voice of wrongdoing rooted in liberated Kosovo.

This is where she is different from most Kosovo politicians who, in a way, became part of this evil, Robelli told BIRN.

She got the opportunity to see some of the problems up close when she took over the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Pristina-based KTV television station reported on March 26 that when it took office, it found two people working there who were holding the same position as the director general of ministries.

For years, the ministry has hired diplomats and consuls based more on their political affiliations and family ties than on their merits, so Gervalla-Schwarz has a lot of work to do, starting with the depoliticisation of ministry staff, Robelli said.

It is scandalous that Kosovo has well-paid diplomats who, in their positions, are more interested in which party wins in a specific Kosovo municipality. There are diplomats who, before the elections, return to Kosovo to mobilize voters to vote for the party that hired them in the ministry, he explained.

Gervalla-Schwarz has indicated that he is aware of the situation in which he now finds himself.

She acknowledged that politically motivated appointments have damaged Kosovo’s international reputation and that the country’s political structures are not taken seriously by countries around the world.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, like many other institutions in Kosovo, has faced serious problems in the past. We can not solve all these problems in one day, she told BIRN in an interview after she was appointed.

Gervalla-Schwarz is married to a German politician, former Christian Democrat MP Stefan Schwarz, and has five children. She lived in Bonn before returning to Kosovo before this year’s elections.