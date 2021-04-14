The rate of increase of settlement in Israel in the Trump era has only just begun

Satellite imagery and data taken from the Associated Press document for the first time the full influence of the policies of then-President Donald Trump, who abandoned decades of US opposition to settlements and proposed an Eastern plan that would allowed Israel to keep them all even deep inside the West Bank.

The story goes down the ad

Although the Trump plan has been scrapped, the enduring legacy of construction will make it even more difficult to create a viable Palestinian state alongside Israel. President Joe Bidens’s administration has embraced the two-state solution, but has given no indication of how it plans to promote it.

The large number of pipeline projects, along with the massive development of settlement infrastructure, means that Biden will have to make an intervention with Israel to keep alive the faint hopes for a two-state solution. While Biden has condemned the settlement activity, US officials have shown no appetite for such a clash as they face more urgent problems. These include efforts to revive the international nuclear deal with Iran another key point with Israel.

At the same time, Israel is likely to continue to be ruled by a settlement hawk. In the wake of another endless election in Israel, either Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu or one of his right-wing opponents is ready to lead the government, making a construction slowdown impossible.

The story goes down the ad

Hanan Ashrawi, a veteran Palestinian spokeswoman, called the Trump administration a partner in crime with Netanyahu. She said Biden will have to go beyond traditional ineffective sentences and take very serious steps of responsibility to make a difference.

It takes a little courage and backbone and a willingness to invest, she said.

According to Peace Now, an anti-settlement watchdog group, Israel built over 9,200 new homes in the West Bank during the Trump presidency. On an annual average, this was an increase of approximately 28% above the level of construction during the Obama administration, which pushed Israel to halt construction.

Perhaps even more important was the location of the building. Expanding settlements deep within the West Bank further encompasses any possible plan for resolving the decades-old conflict.

The story goes down the ad

According to Peace Now, 63% of homes built last year were in suburban settlements that are likely to be evacuated in any peace deal. Over 10% of construction in recent years took place in isolated posts.

Hagit Ofran, a Now Peace researcher who compiled the data, said Israel is doing its best to treat the West Bank as part of Israel without leaving room for a Palestinian state.

In a key test for Biden, Israel has also laid the groundwork for a massive construction boom in the coming years, advancing plans for 12,159 settler homes by 2020. This was the highest number since Peace Now began collecting data on 2012. It usually takes one to three years for construction to begin once a project has been approved.

The story goes down the ad

Colonial advocates have repeatedly said it will take several years for Trumps support to show up in the current construction. Peace Now said the trend is now in its early stages and is expected to gain steam.

Approving solutions is really more important than building, said now peace spokesman Brian Reeves.

Israel captured the West Bank, East Jerusalem, and the Gaza Strip territories the Palestinians want for their future state in the 1967 East War. It withdrew from Gaza in 2005 but tightened its grip on East Jerusalem, which it annexed unilateral and West Coast.

Nearly 500,000 settlers live in about 130 settlements and dozens of unauthorized posts in the West Bank. An additional 200,000 Israeli Jews live in East Jerusalem, which is also home to over 300,000 Palestinians.

The story goes down the ad

The Biden administration says it opposes any action by Israel or the Palestinians that undermines peace efforts. We believe, when it comes to settlement activity, that Israel should refrain from unilateral steps that exacerbate tensions and that lower efforts to move forward with a two-state negotiated solution, State Department spokesman Ned Price said. months.

The continued escalation of the settlement could meanwhile support the case against Israel in the International Criminal Court, which launched an investigation into possible war crimes in the Palestinian territories last month. Israel seems to be vulnerable to the issue of settlement because international law prohibits the transfer of civilians to forcibly seized lands.

Israel and its Western allies have rejected it as unfounded and one-sided. Israel is not a member of the tribunal, but any possible ICC order could put Israeli officials at risk of arrest abroad.

The story goes down the ad

The settlements are scattered across the West Bank, leading the range from small groups on top of tent hills and mobile homes to full-fledged cities with residential neighborhoods, shopping malls and in one case, a university. Every Israeli government has led the settlement expansion, even at the height of the peace process in the 1990s.

Palestinians see the settlements as a violation of international law and an obstacle to peace, a position of broad international support. Israel considers the West Bank to be the historical and biblical heart of the Jewish people and says any division must be agreed in negotiations.

Trump took unprecedented steps to support Israel’s territorial claims, including recognizing Jerusalem as his capital and relocating the U.S. Embassy there. His plan in the East, which overwhelmingly favored Israel, was rejected by the Palestinians.

The story goes down the ad

It remains popular in Ephrat, a settlement built on the rolling hills south of Jerusalem that is expanding north on the outskirts of the Palestinian city of Bethlehem.

You continue to use the term residence, said Moti Kellner, a retiree who has lived in the area since 1986. Walk, does this look like something that is a camp, with tents and accommodation? It’s a city! He described Trump’s policies as very good, if not reversed.

Associated Press reporters Jon Gambrell in Dubai, UAE, Moshe Edri in Efrat and Jelal Hassan in al-Masara, West Bank contributed.