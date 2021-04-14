The queen returns to royal duties after the death of Prince Philip

Conversation

A demonstration outside the Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis on March 29, 2021, the day Derek Chauvin began his trial for the charges that he killed George Floyd. Stephen Maturen / Getty Images There is a difference between enforcing the law and being law. The world is now witnessing another in a long history of fighting for racial justice, in which this distinction can be ignored. Derek Chauvin, a 45-year-old former Minneapolis white police officer, is on trial for the third-degree murder and second-degree murder for the May 25, 2020, murder of George Floyd, a 46-year-old African-American. There are three questions that I consider important to consider when conducting a trial. These questions address the legal, moral and political legitimacy of any court decision. I offer them from my point of view as an Afro-Jewish philosopher and political thinker who studies oppression, justice, and freedom. They also talk about the divergence between how a trial is conducted, what rules govern it, and the biggest racial justice issue raised by George Floyds death after Derek Chauvin pressed the knee to Floyds neck for more than nine minutes. These are questions that need to be asked: 1. Can Chauvin be found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt? The presumption of innocence in criminal trials is a feature of the US criminal justice system. And a prosecutor must prove the guilt of the defendants beyond a reasonable doubt about a jury of fellow defendants. The history of the United States reveals, however, that these two conditions apply primarily to white citizens. Black defendants tend to be treated as guilty until proven innocent. Racism often leads to assumptions of rationality and good intentions when defendants and witnesses are white, and irrationality and bad intentions when defendants, witnesses, and even victims are black. An activist watches the trial of the murder of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin outside the Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis on March 30, 2021. Kerem Yucel / AFP / via Getty Images Furthermore, the race affects the jury’s choice. The history of all-white juries for black defendants and rarely having the black jury for whites is evidence of an assumption of the validity of the judgment of white peoples versus that of Black Americans. The suspicion may be given to a white defendant in circumstances where he will be denied a black. Thus, Chauvin, as white, could be given that exculpatory suspicion, despite the evidence shared in front of millions of viewers in a live broadcast trial. 2. What is the difference between force and violence? The usual questions of police officers harming people focus on their use of what is called excessive force. This presupposes the legal legitimacy of the use of force in the first place in the specific situation. However, violence is the use of illegitimate force. As a result of racism, black people are often portrayed as guilty and dangerous in advance. It follows that the perceived threat of danger makes proper description mandatory when a police officer claims to prevent violence. This understanding makes it difficult to find police officers guilty of violence. To call the act violence means to admit that it is indecent and thus falls, in the case of physical acts of violence, under the jurisdiction of criminal law. Once their use of force is presumed lawful, the issue of rank makes it nearly impossible for lawyers to find officers guilty. Floyd, who was suspected of buying items from a store with a counterfeit $ 20 bill, was handcuffed and complained he could not breathe when Chauvin pulled him out of the police vehicle and he fell face down on the ground. Footage from the incident revealed that Chauvin pressed the knee to Floyds neck for nine minutes and 29 seconds. Floyd was motionless for several minutes and he had no pulse when Alexander Kueng, one of the officers, checked. Chauvin did not remove the knee until the doctor’s assistants arrived and asked him to get off Floyd so they could examine the immobile patient. If force under the circumstances is unjustified, then its use would constitute violence both legally and morally. Where force is legitimate (for example, to prevent violence) but things go wrong, the assumption is that an error has occurred, rather than a deliberate wrongdoing. An important, related difference is between reasoning and justification. Violence, if the action is illegal, is not justified. However, force, when justified, can become excessive. The question at that point is whether a reasonable person can understand the excess. This understanding makes action morally reasonable. Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo testified, TV TV through AP, Pool 3. Is there ever justifiable police violence? Police are allowed to use force to prevent violence. But at what point does force become violence? When its use is illegal. Under U.S. law, force is illegal when committed during the commission of a criminal offense. Sergeant David Pleoger, Chauvins’ former overseer, testified in court: When Mr Floyd was no longer offering any resistance to the officers, they could have completed their content. Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo testified, To continue to use that level of force for a failed person, handcuffed behind his back, that in no way, form or form is anything out of politics. He stated, I completely disagree that he was a proper use of force. That an act was judged by prosecutors to be violent, defined as an unlawful use of force resulting in death, is a necessary conclusion to the murder and aggravated murder charges. Both require malice or, in legal terms, a mens rea (bad mind). Lack of a reasonable justification affects the legal interpretation of the act. That the act was not preventing violence, but was, instead, one of committing it, made the action unforgivable. The Chauvin question, like many others, leads to the question: What is the difference between enforcing the law and imagining being a law? Law enforcement means that someone acts within the law. This makes the action legitimate. Being law obliges others, even people who obey the law, below the enforcer, to be subject to their actions. If no one is equal to or above the enforcer, then the enforcer is raised above the law. Such people would be responsible only to themselves. Police officers and any government official who believes they are the law, versus law enforcement or law enforcement, place themselves above the law. Legal justice requires the withdrawal of such officials again under the jurisdiction of the law. The purpose of a trial is, in principle, to subject the accused to the law, rather than to place him or her or them on it. Written by: Lewis R. Gordon, University of Connecticut.