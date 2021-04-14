International
Israel / OPT: UN experts warn of rising levels of Israeli settler violence in a climate of impunity on Palestinian territory
GENEVA (April 14, 2021) – Violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinian civilians in the occupied West Bank has risen sharply in recent months, with attacks and property destruction taking place in an atmosphere of impunity, UN human rights experts said today. .
“We note that, in 2020, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) documented 771 incidents of civilian violence, injuring 133 Palestinians and damaging 9,646 trees and 184 vehicles, mainly in the Hebron area of Jerusalem. Nablus and Ramallah, “said the experts.” Already, during the first three months of 2021, more than 210 violent incidents of settlers were recorded, with a Palestinian fatality. We call on the Israeli army and police to investigate and prosecute these violent acts with force and determination. “
Experts said the settlers’ violence was largely ideologically motivated and created primarily to take land but also to intimidate and terrorize Palestinians. Violence and intimidation often prevent Palestinians from accessing and cultivating their land and create a coercive environment by pressuring Palestinians to stay away from certain areas or even move.
“They mainly target the livelihoods of rural Palestinians, vandalizing livestock, agricultural land, trees and houses. daily of volatile Palestinians, “they said.
“Similarly worrying are the reports that over 70 families living in the Karm Al-Ja’buni area of Sheikh Jarrah in East Jerusalem are under threat of forced eviction to establish new settlements. Seven families have already received eviction orders and have been asked to do so. “vacate their homes by May 2, 2021. Such forced evictions leading to population transfers are strictly prohibited under international law,” the experts said.
UN experts noted that resident violence continues to target pregnant women, young children and the elderly. “The pattern of attacks, especially by violent and ideologically motivated settlers, consistently confirms that the boundaries of attacks on all categories of Palestinians are being erased.”
They said in an incident in southern Hebron on March 13, a Palestinian family – their parents and eight children – were attacked by 10 Israeli convoys, some of them armed. The injured parents were treated at a medical facility in Hebron and the children left traumatized.
“We are deeply concerned about the atmosphere of impunity in which these attacks are taking place,” the experts said. “In many cases, the Israeli army has been present, or close, and has not taken sufficient steps to protect the Palestinians from this violence. This constitutes a discriminatory two-tier approach to military defense and policing in the West Bank. “The situation is particularly dire in the H2 zone in Hebron, where a pattern of long-term violence by Israeli settlers, severe ISF presence and unnecessary restrictions on movement for the benefit of settlers has been caused to Palestinians. In city.
UN experts note that, according to Yesh Din, an Israeli human rights organization, between 2005-2019, 91 percent of investigations into Palestinian cases raised for ideologically motivated crimes were closed without a lawsuit. by the Israeli army. “This number is grim when compared to the number and nature of crimes committed by Israeli settlers and testifies more than anything to the institutional and systematic impunity that prevails in the occupied Palestinian territory.”
The experts stressed that international law requires the occupier, in all circumstances, to protect the population under occupation. Article 27 of the Fourth Geneva Convention stipulates that the protected population “shall at all times be treated humanely and shall be protected in particular against all acts of violence or intimidation …”
“We call on the international community to set significant costs for the prolonged occupation of Israel and to demand that the occupying power immediately cease its attempt to resolve it,” they said. “Palestinians must be protected from the violence of the people and the perpetrators must be held accountable for their actions.” Finish
* Experts: Mr. Michael Lynk, Special Rapporteur on the human rights situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory since 1967. Balakrishnan Rajagopal, Special Rapporteur on adequate housing as a component of the right to an adequate standard of living and the right to non-discrimination in this context. Claudia Mahler, Independent Expert on the enjoyment of all human rights by older people.
This statement was also approved by: Jelena Aparac (Chair-Rapporteur), Lilian Bobea, Ravindran Daniel, Chris Kwaja, Sorcha MacLeod, Working Group on the Use of Mercenaries
The Special Rapporteurs are part of what is known as the Special Procedures of the Human Rights Council. Special Procedures, the largest body of independent experts in the UN Human Rights system, is the general name of the Council’s independent fact-finding and monitoring mechanisms that address either country-specific situations or thematic issues in it. all parts of the world. Special Procedures experts work voluntarily; they are not UN staff and are not paid for their work. They are independent of any government or organization and serve in their individual capacity. UN Human Rights, Country Page: Occupied Palestinian Territory and Israel
For more information and media requests, please contact Abigail Eshel at [email protected] For media questions about other independent UN experts, please contact Renato de Souza (+41 22 928 9855 / [email protected]) Follow the news about UN independent human rights experts on Twitter @UN_SPExperts
