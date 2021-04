Ships owned by an Israeli company attacked off the coast of the UAE: Reports | Israel News

The merchant ship owned by an Israeli firm is suspected to have been hit by Iran, Israeli media say, but there is still no official confirmation.

A merchant ship owned by an Israeli firm was attacked off the coast of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Gulf waters, pro-Iran media and an Israeli television channel said on Tuesday. Israel Channel 12 quoted unnamed Israeli officials as blaming Iran’s enemy for the attack, which it described as a rocket attack. There were no casualties and the ship continued on its way, the TV channel added, although it was slightly damaged. Two maritime security sources told Reuters news agency that an Israeli ship was struck near the UAE port of Fujairah, resulting in an explosion but that there were no casualties. Officials in the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Israeli Defense Ministry declined to comment on the incident. An Israeli Ministry of Transport spokesman said he was aware of the reports but could not confirm them. There was no immediate confirmation from the UAE. The incident comes a day after Tehran accused Israel of sabotaging a nuclear country and after Iran and the United States began indirect talks in Vienna on ways to revive the 2015 world powers’ nuclear deal with Tehran. Lebanon-based Al Mayadeen TV channel, citing sources, identified the ship as Hyperion. Refinitiv ship tracking data showed that the flagship carrier in the Bahamas Hyperion Ray was headed for the port of Fujairah from Kuwait. The Unews news agency, also based in Lebanon, said the ship was transporting cars and had been in the Kuwaiti port of Mina Al Ahmadi 48 hours earlier. The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said in an advisory statement that it was aware of a possible incident near Fujairah and that investigations were ongoing. Last month, an Iranian container ship was damaged in an attack in the Mediterranean, two weeks after an Israeli-owned ship, the MV Helios Ray owned by the same company as Hyperion Ray, according to a UN ship database was struck by an explosion in the Gulf of Oman. Al Jazeera Najwan Samry, reporting from Jerusalem, said this is the third attack on an Israeli cargo ship that occurred over a period of a month and a half, with Israel pointing the finger of blame at Iran. The incidents have occurred since US President Joe Biden took office in January with a commitment to join the 2015 nuclear pact abandoned by his predecessor Donald Trump in a move welcomed by Israel. Tehran and Washington have been embroiled in diplomatic rhetoric on how to revive the historic agreement. Iran said on Tuesday it would begin enriching uranium to 60 percent purity after attacking its nuclear facility.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos