ECUADOR – External Authorization – Central Ecuadorian Authority Interests in Additional US RP





The Ministry of Economic and Social Inclusion, on behalf of the Autoridad Central del Ecuador en Materia de Adopciones Internacionales, the Ecuadorian Central Authority for the Hague Adoption Convention, requested that the US Department of State inform the PAs that Ecuador requires Additional US accredited ASPs. The following information, provided by the Central Ecuadorian Authority, is intended to explain the process for seeking authorization in Ecuador. ASPs should submit additional questions directly to the Central Authority of Ecuador by email at [email protected]. To be an Adoption Service Provider in Ecuador, ASPs must meet the following requirements: Application for Authorization to act, addressed to the Director of Adoption and Legal Clarification, Central Authority in International Adoptions, duly signed by the legal representative for the Ecuadorian Adoption Agency, describing: name of the requesting adoption agency, headquarters, main address, post office electronics and telephone number; Document describing the legal status of the agency and showing that it is legally declared in its country of origin as a Non-Profit Organization; Updated certification by the Central Adoption Authority or other relevant officials at the place of residence of the prospective adoptive parents where the adopted child will reside indicating that the agency is properly accredited to manage international adoptions; Certification of legal representative in Ecuador; Certificate issued by the relevant authority in the country of origin describing the trajectory, experience, goals and objectives, together with the management and administrative structure of the organization for a minimum of five years; An up-to-date police certificate, or equivalent in accordance with the regulations in force in the country of origin, proving the lack of criminal or judicial records for each member of the RP; Letter of commitment from ASP stating that medical psychological, legal, family and social assessments are in accordance with the parameters set by the Office of Adoption and Legal Clarifications; A letter of commitment from the ASP promising the provision of comprehensive health, social, psychological and legal services; A letter of commitment from the ASP which obliges the organization to provide monitoring and support services abroad, under the supervision of the Central Authority on International Adoption, for young people approved in accordance with the parameters described in the Code of Childhood and Adolescence; Letter of commitment stating that ASP will release its administrative and financial information to the relevant authority in Ecuador; Commitment letter indicating that ASP will submit any and all information required by the Central Authority on International Adoption; Letter of commitment in which the prospective adoptive parents for international adoption acknowledge the ability of the Spanish language; Establishment of a bank account in Ecuador, through which ASP will carry out all its transactions; Affidavit of the legal representative of the organization from the country of origin regarding the legality of the organizations’ finances; AND The statutes of organizations should set as their objective the protection of children and adolescents in accordance with the legislation in their country of origin, as well as that of Ecuador, based on the principles established in the Convention on the Rights of the Child together with other standards internationally applicable. All documentation must be translated into Spanish and certified by Ecuadorian consular authorities in accordance with international treaties. ** Note: The Adoption Oversight Division at the Office of Child Affairs can provide an accreditation verification letter to meet Ecuador’s request # 3. ASPs can email [email protected] to request this communication official.







