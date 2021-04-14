Sudan proposes Blue Nile dam summit with Egypt, Ethiopia





The Sudanese prime minister invited his Egyptian and Ethiopian counterparts to discuss a resolution on issues related to Ethiopia’s plans to build a dam on a Nile branch, his office said on Wednesday. Last week, talks involving the three countries hosted by the president of the African Union, Congo, failed to reach a binding agreement on the operation of the Ethiopian Great Renaissance Dam (GERD) and the filling of its vast reservoir. Since construction began in 2011, Egypt has viewed the dam as an existential threat to its water supplies, while Khartoum fears its dams will be damaged if Ethiopia fills the reservoir without any agreement. “Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdok invited his Egyptian counterpart Mostafa Madbouli and Ethiopian counterpart Abiy Ahmed to a summit within 10 days to assess the GERD negotiations,” the prime minister’s office said in a statement late Tuesday. She said Hamdok expressed concern that the construction of the dam had reached an advanced stage, making “reaching an agreement before the start of the operation a matter of urgency and urgency”. The statement said the planned summit will be held by videoconference. Last week, Ethiopia offered to share data with Egypt and Sudan, but the proposal was rejected by Khartoum and Cairo who complained of “fraud” in the figures and an “unacceptable tendency” by Addis Ababa to take unilateral steps. Ethiopia insists that the energy produced by the large hydroelectric project is necessary for its development. But Egypt and Sudan have been pushing for a binding deal before Ethiopia completes filling the huge dam reservoir that began last year. Tensions over the dam come as Sudan’s relations with Egypt warm as its relations with Ethiopia have been hit by a dispute over agricultural land use near the common border.

