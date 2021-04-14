Donnelly says extending the dose of Pfizer is being considered

The Minister of Health has said that the possibility of removing the doses of the Pfizer vaccine beyond four weeks is being considered.

Stephen Donnelly said everything that can be done to keep the vaccination program on track is being done and that officials are working “regularly” to “re-profile” the vaccination program.

He said those in the high and very high risk categories are now being planned for mRNA vaccines.

The Minister said that online registration will be open to those aged 65 to 69, with each year within this age group being allowed to register on a consecutive day over the next five days, starting with those aged 69 tomorrow.

Minister Donnelly said the group would be scheduled “very, very soon” for their vaccinations.

He said they should “wait and see” what happens to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and said he hoped the company would lift the pause it has made in their European development.

He said the European Commission is constantly engaged in procuring more mRNA vaccines.

Recent coronavirus histories

The health minister has said the possibility of removing doses of the Pfizer vaccine beyond four weeks is being considered. Stephen Donnelly said everything that can be done to keep vaccine programs on track is being done @rtenews pic.twitter.com/fPsyuPEknO – Samantha Libreri (@SamanthaLibreri) April 14, 2021

Earlier, Transport Minister Eamon Ryan said he hopes the Covid-19 vaccine schedule stays on track.

Speaking ahead of a meeting with the national vaccination workforce, Mr Ryan said he was confident the system was flexible and those who had canceled vaccinations this week would be accommodated “very soon”.

Vaccine developments AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson are ‘very disappointing’, said Green Party leader Eamon Ryan, but he said “we hope Ireland stays within the current vaccine delivery deadline | Read more: https://t.co/L0wdprzkat pic.twitter.com/7UU9ZfVtnl – RTmet News (@rtenews) April 14, 2021

Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Minister Ryan will speak with the task force and the Health Service Executive this morning before a Cabinet meeting as the Government decides to adjust the vaccination plan.

It follows both the decision to limit the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine for people over the age of 60 and the delay in the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine throughout Europe.

Mr Ryan said the advice about Johnson & Johnson is only temporary and the AstraZeneca vaccine has been cleared for people over the age of 60.

He said the government is committed to doing everything it can to help health officials deliver the vaccine to everyone as soon as possible.

Senior Government figures insist all options are on the table, including the possibility of widening the gap between doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

Some in the Government believe this could offer society greater protection against the virus in the coming weeks.

Currently, the interval is 28 days between the first and second dose of Pfizer, but some countries have extended it to 12 weeks.

An extension may allow more people to get a first vaccination. Complete vaccination is achieved only after the second dose.

However, any change would be based on the advice provided by the National Immunization Advisory Committee (NIAC).

Tens of thousands of people waiting to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine this week will have to wait for another appointment as the HSE canceled AstraZeneca clinics this week pending an assessment of the impact of the new guidelines on its use.

However, some appointments will continue for certain persons over 60 years of age and those patients will be contacted directly.

Agriculture, Food and Maritime Affairs Minister Charlie McConalogue said the Government will “do everything in our power to ensure that vaccinations are distributed as soon as possible”.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Mr. McConalogue said a revised and re-profiled vaccination plan would be issued in the coming days to ensure fast, efficient and safe delivery.

Mr McConalogue said a program adjustment, given the changes regarding the use of AstraZeneca and the supply of Johnson & Johnson vaccine, would be factored into the reorganization of patient appointments.

This morning Minister Donnelly announced that the online registration system for vaccinations will be open from tomorrow.

It will start with registration for people aged 69, then the next day people aged 68 and so on. People will register with their PPS and Eircode number.

I am pleased to share the latest progress in the vaccine program. @HSELive The online registration system for vaccines for those aged 65-69 will open tomorrow morning. It will start at the age of 69, the next day open for 68 and so on. An important step forward in the program. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/ddjHDtUL2m – Stephen Donnelly (@DonnellyStephen) April 14, 2021

The government also faces challenges in another key area of ​​its pandemic policy.

Reservations for the mandatory quarantine of hotels have been suspended until April 19 as efforts are being made to increase capacity in hotels.

Sinn Féin said the suspension of hotel reservations came from a failure by the Government to adequately prepare for the introduction of mandatory quarantine.

Minister Ryan said there has been an increase in capacity and this may need to be further accelerated.

He said it would always be difficult to predict what the demand for the system would be and there would always be a series of changes in it and more changes would be made in the coming days.

He said the number of walks was slightly higher than expected, but there are opportunities for extra people coming to the country.

He said if people were to show up in the coming days and there was no capacity the government would have to manage it and this would be done by working with the carriers and the hotel group to see if they could speed up the available rooms.

He said it would not be easy and would be a challenge, but he said the government needed to be flexible and adaptable and would continue to do so.

The chairman of the Irish Medical Organization WG sub-committee said changes in the spread of vaccinations would have a significant impact on the immunization program.

Dr Denis McCauley, a Donegal-based physician, said this means that one million vaccines will potentially be available, which is “a big deal” and will affect the target to give 80% of the adult population their first dose by the end of June

Speaking in Ireland Morning, Dr McCauley said it does not matter how good the infrastructure is or how eager people are to get the vaccine if doses are not available.

Dr McCauley said the impact of a possible J&J supply cut would probably have a greater impact towards the end of the second quarter.

He said people want reassurance and he expects a revised plan to be issued soon, which will provide patients who are waiting for a vaccine.

Additional Reporting Michael Lehane, Samantha Libreri