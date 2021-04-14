Queen Elizabeth performs her first personal duty 1 since Philip’s death





Queen Elizabeth on Tuesday performed her first official royal duty since the death of her husband, Prince Philip. According to Circular of the Court – a daily list of events attended by the queen and her family – the monarch organized a ceremony where Earl Peel officially stood as Lord Chamberlain, whose office organizes the royal ceremonies. During the private event held at Windsor Castle, the Queen accepted the baton and office signs of her former royal aide, according to the Court Circular. Philip died on Friday at the age of 99 years. His burial will be held Saturday at St. George’s Chapel on Windsor Castle grounds. Philip, who is also styled as Duke of Edinburgh, there will be a ceremonial funeral, rather than a state funeral. Because of COVID-19, only about 30 people – most likely just close family and friends – will attend. Prime Minister Boris Johnson will not attend. The Royal Family is observing a two-week mourning period. The Queen and other members of the Royal Family will “make appropriate commitments to the circumstances,” a royal official told BBC news. Until Philip retired from official royal duties in 2017, he was one of the most charged members of the Royal Family. Earl Peel is Lord Chamberlin, the highest officer role in the royal family. He was in charge of overseeing plans for Philip’s funeral, according to BBC News. Earl Peel announced he would retire as Lord Chamberlain last year, according to BBC News. His replacement, Andrew Parker, a former MI5 chief, took over the role just over a week before Prince Philip died.

Prince Philip through the years 29 photos After Philip’s death, The Royal Family shared on Instagram a quote from the Queen’s remarks on their 50th anniversary: ​​”He has been, simply, my strength and attitude all these years, and I, and his whole family, and this and many other places, owe him greater debt than he ever claims, or we will ever know. ” Queen Elizabeth and Philip’s son Prince Andrew, who has resigned from public royal duties over his association with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, said on Sunday that the Queen “is feeling it, I think perhaps more than anyone else “. “The queen, as you would expect, is a very stoic person and she described his passing as a miracle and she’m thinking, I think that ‘s how I would place it. She described it as leaving a void. great in her life, but we, the family, those closest to us, are gathering to make sure we are there to support her. ” The granddaughter of the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh, Prince William, said in a statement Monday that he and his wife, Catherine, will continue to “do what they want” and support the Queen. “I will miss my Grandpa, but I know he would like us to continue working,” he said.

The royal line of British heritage 31 photos







