Kirk: What to Expect When Biden Talks to Japan, South Korea | Column

US policymakers are making a subtle jump with their opposite numbers in Tokyo and Seoul. Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will call on President Joe Biden at the White House this Friday, and South Korean Prime Minister Moon Jae-in should be next in line. For Americans, the challenge is to persuade them to bury their differences for the sake of tripartite cooperation against China and North Korea.
This requires a lot, and is unlikely to go beyond formal statements drafted in advance. Japan is not giving way to such well-known issues as South Korea grips Dokdo, the rocky islands the Japanese call Takeshima, or compensation for the comfort women of World War II or distorted textbook histories or trade disputes. The Americans would love for the Japanese and South Koreans to join in military exercises, or at least share intelligence, but these two U.S. allies are not on the same wavelength.
Moon, when he calls Biden, will go on about the depths of the US-Korean relationship, but they will talk to each other. Moon begs Kim Jong Un to invite him once again to Pyongyang to talk about all the good things North Korea and South Korea can do for each other. But Kim will not be happy until the Moon shows clear signs of the end of the South alliance with the US For Kim to be happy, Moon must stop military exercises with the US, even those conducted on the computer. It is not enough for the Americans and South Koreans to have agreed that no troops should run through the village. They should also ban computer games.
The Japanese take a completely different view. They see no prospect of reconciliation and think the only way to deal with the North is to become tough. That means maintaining or raising sanctions, demanding the safe return of Japanese abducted years ago to beaches in Japan, and making the US stay in an equally tough position.
Immediately, the Japanese fear that the Chinese will escalate their intimidation campaign in the waters around the Senkaku Islands, there in the East China Sea northeast of Taiwan. The breakaway regime in Taiwan also claims Senkaku, whom the Chinese call Diaoyu, but Taiwan fears Sooner or later Chinese President Xi Jinping will decide that the time for empty threats is over and will try to take Taiwan by force.
All of this gives Biden and Suga a lot to talk about. Biden will assure Suga that the Senkaku problem falls within the US commitment to defend Japan, and they will both fully agree on the need for North Korea to get rid of its cores and stop developing missiles capable of flying with heads on distant targets. The Japanese do not worry about intercontinental ballistic missiles. What worries them are those in the middle of the beams, within the radius of their terrain.
Too bad for the American vision of tripartite cooperation, the Moon does not share a common cause with the Americans in Japan or China. Aside from all the issues that are never resolved, such as Dokdo / Takeshima and women’s comfort, he would like to get along very well with China, which he believes can keep Kim in line and possibly convince him to returns to talks. Moon will not be on Japan’s side in the Senkaku dispute more than remaining backed for Taiwan, which the US is also committed to defending.
The Americans, desperate to continue appearances with Japan and South Korea, are forever repeating the cliché without any sunlight between us, which means they are so close to both, they have almost embraced. Just not at the same time. Obviously, the US, Japan and South Korea are not a management of a troika. This does not mean that the Moon does not agree that, yes, nuclear weapons are bad and that North Korea should get rid of them. Hell signs denuclearization, but with less emphasis than Suga. For Moon, the best hope is for the U.S. to agree step by step on lifting sanctions in exchange for North Korea’s usual promises of denuclearization.
It’s a multiple tale, and they would hear it from the beginning when Suga and then the Moon do their homage to the White House.