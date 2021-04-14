The tribes of Jordan suffer from the monarchy for the claims of the royal conspiracy

It all started with the cake. Sakher Fayez, a Jordanian activist, was celebrating his birthday with friends and relatives on April 3 at his family building in his family in the Ammans neighborhood of Khaldah district.

Around 4 p.m., a shipment came with a cake that no one had ordered. When 16-year-old Fayezs opened the door, more than a dozen masked gunmen, dressed in black and with automatic hair, exploded, catching everyone in their path as they walked out of the house.

I can not describe the screaming, the women and children screaming. They pushed us into the bedroom as they searched the house. They took our passports, they took our cell phones, said Sahar, Fayezs’s sister.

They hugged my nephew and threatened to shoot him when he tried to flee. This is not the kind of things that were taught in Jordan.

The attack on Fayezs’s home was part of a synchronized government operation, with teams blitzing across various parts of the kingdom with blackened SUVs to capture about 18 of Prince Hamzah’s associates, who officials said were all part of a conspiracy backed by others to destabilize Jordan Security and Stability.

A striking force invaded the home of Yasser Majali, the former head of the crown princes’ office, near the town of Karak, about 55 miles south of Amman. As with Fayez, the gunmen handcuffed and administered Majali in a car in front of terrified family members. A relative, Samir Majali, was out shopping on the main thoroughfare when four vehicles surrounded his car.

Someone called me from the market, told me Samir had been taken and his car was in the middle of the road, said Mohammad Majali, the Samirs’ brother. They did not even let him park.

While the names of some of the captives spread many people are still unknown, the Jordanians were shocked. Most of the detainees were greeted by so-called East Coast tribal countries, powerful clans that for decades had been monarchies sword and shield, its soldiers and statesmen. Eastern bankers consider themselves natives of the countries, rather than Jordanian of Palestinian origin coming from areas west of the Jordan River.

The arrests, officials say, were the result of a year-long surveillance operation by the military, police and intelligence services. In their narrative, they struck shortly before zero o’clock, averting a wave of chaos and resentment that Prince Hamzah hoped to unleash and enter the palace to replace half of his brother, King Abdullah II.

But more than a week after the raids, the government has not released any details of the alleged uprising. A vague order in the media, leaked recordings of Hamzahs fighting against officials who came to confront him, and his near disappearance from public view have fueled widespread skepticism of the palace’s official line.

The government insists the plot has been contained, with King Abdullah and other members of the royal family demonstrating a united front Sunday during Jordan’s centennial celebration. This included the only appearance so far by Hamzah, who had agreed to mediate the crisis by an uncle to both him and Abdullah, and issued a declaration of allegiance to his half-brother.

As the days pass without a word about their brothers and little information as to why they were taken, the tribes now find themselves on a path of collision with the monarchy they have always supported.

For the government to kidnap them, and we do not know if they are inside or outside the country we have legal avenues, but if we spend them, they would of course escalate, said Nasser Majali, one of the Yassers brothers. We will not abandon our sons. Issues will go in a trajectory that we do not want, and you know what escalation means.

The families of the detainees have amassed considerable legal power, recruiting about 85 lawyers in the country, as well as consulting with rights organizations abroad.

Jordan King Abdullah II laughs with his half-brother Prince Hamzah, well, in 2001. (Yousef Allan / Associated Press)

But the arrests have resonated beyond the tribes, sparking alarm among legal groups and activists who say they set a troubling precedent contrary to Jordan’s usual image as a kingdom on the path to democracy, led by a much-loved ruler. benevolent.

Normally, if someone is detained you know where they are and you are allowed to meet with their lawyers. Authorities have always respected this, said Alaa Din Armouti, who heads the Jordan National Center for Human Rights. Other countries in the region do not have the high legal standards we have. This is new to us here.

Jordan, part of the boot-shaped puzzle, mostly of the desert connected between Syria, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Israel and the Palestinian territories, has long relied on Western powers to support more than 10 million of its people. Washington, which regards King Abdullah as a top regional ally, gave Jordan a $ 6 billion bailout package in 2018 to be disbursed for five years.

So far, there has been no shortage of diplomatic support for Abdullah amid the shocking royal rift. But the crisis has shaken confidence in the country’s institutions, critics say.

That belief took another hit Monday, when Prime Minister Bisher al-Khasawneh said the accused would refer their cases to the public prosecutor as part of a state security trial in addition to Prince Hamzah, who, according to the royal decree, will to deal with within the framework of the ruling Hashemite family.

This has only increased tribal and popular anger.

The Jordanian constitution is clear. Only the king is immune from legal scrutiny no one else, said Mohammad Abdul Majid Majali, a member of the tribe and chairman of his legal team. If there is a judgment, then it should apply to everyone.

The apparent quarrel between Prince Hamzah and his half-brother is emblematic of what the tribes say is the erosion of their role during the current reign of kings. Abdullah took power in 1999 and, five years later, appointed his son as crown prince, revoking the title bestowed on Hamzah by their father, the beloved King Hussein.

The decisive role of the tribes in the kingdom began during World War I when the Hashemites, along with Lawrence of Arabia, liked the tribes to rebel against their Ottoman overseers. In 1921, the British created Jordan (then called Transjordan) with the Hashemites as rulers. The tribes continued loyalty by giving them privileged status within the state, including access to work and special assistance.

King Hussein continued that tradition, maintaining close ties with the hitherto nomadic tribes in the kingdom and relying on them as the guardians of the states.

In the time of King Hussein, the tribes were respected, said Nasser Majali. In the current regime, not at all. He oppresses them all.

Nasser Majali complained about the exclusion of tribes from positions of power, the unequal distribution of official appointments, and the annulment of many benefits that tribes had enjoyed in the past. Instead, the government is staffed with what he and others shamefully call the digital crowd, a reference to the technocratic-minded officials whom Abdullah has backed and led the economic liberalization policies that have left many Jordanians feeling poorer.

Hamza, with a voice and appearance similar to his fathers, had maintained close ties with the tribes, gladly conducting regular visits, in which he drank tea with the elders of the tribes, and enjoyed the minutes of their inspired traditions. from the deserts. This relationship seems to have hurt Abdullah, whose foreign upbringing and marriage to a Palestinian woman had done little to love him with the Jordans East Banker elite.

Publicly, the tribes insist that they remain loyal to the Hashemites and that they would readily accept that their family members be investigated, tried, and imprisoned if found guilty as long as due process is granted.

Our problem is breaking the law by governments, entering people’s homes and treating them as criminals. Then you want to try people with one law and ruling family with another? said Hisham Majali, a member of the clan and one of the organizers of the legal protection of his relatives.

And it is strange that they would do this around the centenary of the country. With this move, they have taken us back 100 years.