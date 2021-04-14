The Muslim community of London celebrates Ramadan in the distance – London





For the second year in a row, the pandemic is affecting the way London’s Muslim community observes Ramadan. Under current provincial restrictions, places of worship are allowed to open at a capacity of 15 per cent, but London’s Muslim institutions have chosen to keep mosques closed during the stay-at-home order. “We consulted with doctors here in our community, people who are on the front lines of this pandemic and they are telling us that the ICU has more capabilities and this is a really difficult moment for the pandemic,” said Aaril Anwer, Imam of temporary for London Muslin Mosque. “The mosque is our spiritual home. “Losing access to it is like losing access to your home,” said Anwer. Read more: Cargill in London halts production as the number of COVID-19 cases rises to 82 The story goes down the ad In an effort to reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is advising that celebrations, meals and prayers be limited to those living in the same home and that any contact with friends and family be avoided. be limited. Virtual. Trends Risks of blood clots: Comparison of COVID-19 vaccines with common medicines, travel and smoking

Travelers can avoid paying the hotel quarantine in Canada “As a community, we feel spiritually homeless this month without being able to enter the mosque for prayer,” Anwer said. “More than anything else, the sense of community that comes from gathering and gathering together, we are losing it and it is very difficult.” The health unit says the continued presence of COVID-19 in our communities means the celebrations will have to be modified again this year. Read more: Why is not the Londons N6A considered a hot spot COVID-19? “Keeping physical distance, wearing a mask, washing our hands often, and not gathering with anyone outside of your family are the best things we can do now for our friends and family,” said Dr. Alex Summers, official medical associate of health at MLHU. We are now seeing some of the highest levels of COVID-19 activity in the community since the onset of the pandemic. It would be challenging to limit the type of interaction with family and friends that is such an important part of Ramadan, but it is necessary if it were to limit the possible spread of the virus. “ The story goes down the ad There is more information, including recommendations regarding observing Ramadan safely, at Canadian Muslim Task Force Web site COVID-19. The task force states that vaccines are Halal and are permissible to be taken by Muslims. He recommends that members of the Muslim community be vaccinated as soon as possible to be acceptable. © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.







