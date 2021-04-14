The fight against the total ban on abortion in the Dominican Republic intensifies after the polarizing decision

A promise made in the campaign trail and not kept now has sparked a month of daily protests in the Dominican Republic, one of the two dozen nations in the world with the prohibition of abortions in all circumstances even when a woman’s life is in danger.

Hundreds of women and reproduction rights advocates began gathering daily outside the executive palace of President Luis Abinader in mid-March, following Dominican lawmakers. failed to decriminalize abortion when a woman’s life is in danger, the pregnancy is not stable or in cases of rape or incest.

The protests spread internationally to New York City, where lawyers organized solidarity protests, including a Friday that brought in more than a dozen people wearing green and white signs defending “the right to life of pregnant people” and “their right to dignity.”

Abinader, who took office last year, pledged his support for decriminalizing abortion in those circumstances when he was campaigning, effectively escalating tensions over the issue.

The president had doubled his support for conditionally decriminalizing abortion over a period of time interview with the Spanish newspaper El Pas in December. The reaction that resulted from various Dominican groups against abortion, including representatives of the Catholic Church, led him to soften his stance, saying that he was will not impose his personal opinion on other legislators.

The Dominican Republic is among El Salvador, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica and Nicaragua as the Latin American and Caribbean nations banning abortions in all circumstances, Amnesty International said in a report published April 7th.

What worries me is to see how everyone wants to fix our bodies, women’s bodies. Like the first thing on their agenda to control women. Isn’t it right Should we change what a man says when he has a vasectomy? No one, Zenaida Mndez, who has mobilized Dominicans in New York City over the issue, said.

A complete ban on abortions is consistently endangering the lives of Dominican women, said Mndez, who is also the founder of the non-partisan National organization of Dominican Women.

Few choices, terrible consequences

Inter-American Commission on Human Rights admitted for review the case of Rosaura Almonte, 16, also known as Esperancita, who died of leukemia in 2012 after the doctors denied her chemotherapy she had to save her life because she was pregnant.

Rosa Hernndez, Esperancita’s mother and an ardent abortion rights lawyer, is one of many women who have been gathering in a camp just outside the Abinaders executive residence, saying they will not leave until their demands are met and officials do not violate their constitutional rights to life and health.

“Laws in my country place the value of her pregnancy above the value of her life,” Hernndez wrote in a op-ed for Mrs. magazine published April 7th.

Movement leaders #LasCausalesVan, which refers to three circumstances in which they believe abortion should be decriminalized in the Dominican Republic, have received support from numerous groups. One of these groups is the Articulacin Nacional Campesina (National Peasant Articulation), a network of 100,000 small agricultural businesses.

Decriminalizing abortion means ending injustices, said Yova Snchez of Articulac Nacional Campesina in a press conference Tuesday morning.

Women and girls facing unplanned or unwanted pregnancies are often forced to choose between clandestine abortions or to continue their pregnancies. While some have the opportunity to travel to another country where abortion is legal, others especially women from poor and rural communities risk their health and lives to perform clandestine abortions.

“Some suffer from serious health complications, and even death, from unsafe abortion,” the international non-governmental organization Wrote Human Rights Watch in a 2018 report. “About 25,000 women and girls are treated for complications from abortion or miscarriage in the public health system in the Dominican Republic each year.”

Unsafe abortions are the fourth leading cause of maternal death in the country, and about 22 percent of such abortion interventions are performed on adolescents, according to Center for Gender Studies at INTEC, a private university in Santo Domingo.

Tents of abortion rights activists have been set up in front of the National Palace during a protest to pressure parliament to end the complete abortion ban in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, on March 18, 2021. Ricardo Rojas / Reuters file

Developed countries have an average maternal mortality rate of 21 per 100,000 live births. The average Dominican Republic rate is 96 deaths per 100,000 live births, according to the INTEC Center for Gender Studies. Complications from abortion or miscarriage account for at least 8 percent of maternal deaths, according to Human Rights Watch.

A woman forced to become pregnant under life-threatening circumstances has a 90 percent chance of dying, Dr. Waldo Ariel Suero, president i Association of Dominican Physicians, said during a press conference on Friday along with the countries National Association of Nurses.

“Both groups argued against the criminalization of abortions because it is causing an increase in maternal mortality and morbidity, which places us as one of the countries with the worst health indicators in the region and the world,” Suero said.

It is virtually impossible for a woman to survive a life-threatening pregnancy. When you do nothing, not only will the baby die but the mother will die as well. Totally totally illogical to deprive women of the right to life because of a pregnancy, Suero said.

Medical professionals in press conference also said they are seeking the ability to terminate a pregnancy in the declared extreme circumstances without fear of punishment legally. “

Dominican Republic The 19th Century Criminal Code currently imposes prison sentences of up to two years for women and girls who cause abortions and up to 20 years for the medical professionals who provide them, according to Human Rights Watch.

Amid international support, a growing movement

United Nations Development Program on Monday urged the Dominican Republic to decriminalize abortion when a woman’s life is in danger, the pregnancy is not valid or in cases of rape or incest.

A group of presidential advisers issued the same recommendations again on March 16, when lawmakers were discussion of updating the nation criminal code. But Dominican lawmakers in the justice commission rejected such recommendations, instead proposing that the penal code allow abortion only when the lives of mothers are threatened.

On Sunday, camp organizers #LasCausalesVan commemorated their month-long war with a rally and music show outside the executive residence. Hundreds attended.

Activist Ftima Lorenzo told the international news agency Agencia EFE that the group started their movement with just a few camping tents. A month later, a social movement was made, gaining the support of individuals who visit their camp or make donations.

We could no longer be grateful for the support, Lorenzo said. The group is planning more rallies and protests ahead of public hearings on the issue decided to start on April 26th.

Activists posted a video in which they asked a woman why she was standing near their tent.

I’m here because I believe in what you’re looking for, “said Mireya Cruz, who wore a #LasCausales face mask. They were fighting for the lives and health of our women.

