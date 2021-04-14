Dr. Shahab talks about the timing of the 2nd dose and the need for high vaccines in Saskatchewan

Saskatchewan’s chief medical officer says he hopes the province can offer second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to the general public in late May or early June.

“Once we have high traction [of first doses] in all age groups, and as supply allows, we should start our second doses [people aged]18 and hopefully by the end of May [or] early June, “said Dr. Saqib Shahab on Tuesday during a COVID-19 press conference.

Opening clinics opened for people aged 52 and over from 55 Wednesday.

“We want a high-dose vaccine by the end of May in all people 18 and older,” he said. Shahab for the coming weeks, as the age bracket in clinics is expected to gradually decrease further.

Health Minister Paul Merriman, speaking at the same press conference, said he was pleased with the latest vaccine statistics, including the fact that more than 80 percent of Saskatchewan residents aged 70 and over have received the dose of their first.

(Saskatchewan Government)

The percentage of healthcare workers who have been offered and received vaccines remains low, however, standing at just 68 per cent as of Tuesday. Dr. Shahab had marked as a concern and even the source of several weeks of long-term care home explosions.

While strongly encouraging everyone to get whatever vaccine is offered to them, Merriman said anyone can refuse to get a vaccine if they wish and can be added to the priority queue again at some later date.

Merrimanadded that he has met with union leaders.

“They are encouraging their membership to be vaccinated,” he said. “So that comes from the government and from its administration as well as from the union.”

Expanding access to vaccines in Saskatoon and other drive-thrus

Health officials said last week that they hope to provide all Saskatchewan residents aged 18 and over with access to their first dose by mid-May.

Merriman said the goal remains, even after he acknowledged recent delays in delivering Moderna vaccines to the province.

“It changes things very quickly,” Merriman said. “It’s very important that everyone understands that we have … about a two- to three-day supply of vaccines.

“If there are delays, it causes some problems.”

In Regina and Regina only health officials have operated in a clinic for residents aged 49 to 54 a more permissible age group than in all other clinics in the province. The car through was launched while Regina experienced an increase in variants of concerns.

Late Tuesday, the province announced it was further expanding the acceptable age group in Regina by car to include 48-year-olds as well.

In other drive-thruses that have administered the AstraZeneca vaccine that can currently only be given to people aged 55 and over, the right will be changed to cover only people aged 52-54. This will be made possible by the introduction of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in all current and future directions, according to a release from the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

This change will first take effect on the Saskatoon car on Wednesday.

A CBC News analysis has revealed that Saskatchewan will need to significantly increase its daily vaccination rate if it hopes to meet its first dose targets.